New pet bakery opens in Old Town Warrenton

Four Leaf Clover Holistic Pet Bakery, Warrenton’s first fully organic dog treat provider, opened its doors July 16 with a modest ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Located at 9 North Fifth St., the bakery will sell an assortment of healthy dog snacks, including biscuits, bully sticks and fermented probiotic ice cream.
“It’s exciting being a part of Old Town Warrenton,” said owner Clarissa Dery, who has had success selling her products at farmers markets across Northern Virginia. “Luckily, I have very loyal customers who showed up to support me.”
Dery explained that a permanent location was necessary to help her better handle the growing demand for her organic treats. “I kept selling out at farmers markets and physically could not make any more at home,” she said. “I needed my own commercial kitchen.”
Dery started making her own dog food shortly after adopting two rescue pit bulls, Stella and Luna. Both dogs suffered from allergies and health issues like chronic inflammation. Dery believed their diet was a root cause. So, she studied to become a certified canine nutritionist and began feeding her dogs her own organic recipes. As a result, she said, “their health problems slowly faded away.”
Convinced of the positive effects of organic dog food, Dery decided to start selling to other dog owners.
In May of 2020, she opened a stall at her local Fredericksburg farmers market. Before too long, she was selling homemade dog treats at farmers markets in Richmond, Alexandria, Upperville and Warrenton.
“The fresh food trend in the pet industry has really taken off,” Dery said of her farmers market success. “Pet parents want better for their dogs.”
She highlighted that all her products are hypoallergenic — they contain no grains, filler or synthetic preservatives — and are made from locally sourced ingredients.
Dery still lives in Fredericksburg, but her popularity with shoppers at the Warrenton Farmers Market led her to open her brick-and-mortar bakery in Warrenton. “There is a larger demand for [the product] in Fauquier County as a whole,” she said. “It’s just a very animal-friendly area in general.”
She added that she’ll be developing horse treats next.
With the hiring of a few employees, Dery also hopes to maintain a presence at farmers markets in the region.
Although pet bakeries constitute a rather niche market, Dery is confident there is room for growth. “I think that there is a need for [organic dog food],” she said. “I do struggle to meet demand because there’s such a strong need for it. Even though I’m niche, I feel like more and more companies are going to start moving in this direction.”
Liam Bowman may be reached at lbowman@fauquier.com
