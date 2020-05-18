The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association has launched a new online data dashboard focused on statistics associated with COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing facilities across the commonwealth, the association announced in a news release Monday.
The dashboard is designed to provide “up-to-date statistics on confirmed and pending COVID-19 cases among patients and residents in Virginia licensed nursing facilities,” the news release said, as well as “statistics on the number of nursing home patients and residents who have recovered from COVID-19, and information on the number of licensed nursing homes experiencing difficulty in obtaining specific types of personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, face shields and isolation gowns.”
VHHA and the Virginia Department of Health recently announced a collaborative effort to support long-term care facilities during COVID-19.
The new dashboard is part of VHHA and the Virginia Department of Health’s collaborative efforts to support long-term care facilities during COVID-19, the news release said.
The dashboard will be updated daily, and the data “is voluntarily supplied by licensed nursing facilities in the commonwealth and flows through the Virginia Healthcare Alerting and Status System program that is funded by the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,” the news release said.
To view the new dashboard, visit https://www.vhha.com/communications/virginia-licensed-nursing-facility-covid-19-dashbaord/
