Fauquier Hospital is looking to grow its Family Birthing Center. The 15-bed, operating room-equipped unit handled 330 births in 2019 and 260 s…
Obstetrics and gynecology specialist Elise Diamond, M.D., MPH, left a young career in public health to go to medical school. Public health provided the 10,000-foot view, she said. “But I found that I wanted to work one-on-one with patients.”
She must have had an inkling early on though; her master’s thesis for her public health degree was on maternal health.
As a junior fellow chair of the D.C. section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Diamond said that she has been an advocate for women’s health issues. “As a society, we don’t value women’s health as much as we should,” she said. “I have a passion for women’s health.”
Her training was in D.C., a fast-paced urban center with high-risk patients. She said, “It’s nice to have had that training, but at Fauquier, I’ll be able to get to know our patients, to develop relationships over the course of their lifetime. I value that opportunity.”
A board-eligible physician – she could earn board certification in about two years -- Diamond will join OB/GYN Dr. Barry Aaron and midwife Monica Freidline, RN, CNM, NP, at Fauquier Health OB/GYN in Warrenton, delivering babies and performing gynecological procedures at Fauquier Hospital.
Diamond said that she worked with midwives in D.C., but not as closely. “They did their separate thing,” she said. “Here, we work much more closely together. We are all one team.”
Diamond smiled when asked about working with Aaron. “Dr. Aaron has been so welcoming.” On Friday afternoon, in fact, she was scheduled to shadow Aaron for a hysterectomy procedure.
Once she’s fully on board and has completed her final certification on robotic surgery, Diamond will use Fauquier Hospital’s state-of-the-art da Vinci XI robot to perform gynecological surgeries. “The benefit of the robot is it allows you to do more complicated surgeries in a non-invasive way.”
She suggested that a myomectomy (the removal of uterine fibroids) was a good example of a difficult surgery made easier with the da Vinci XI. Diamond said that the surgery is most commonly done on women who still want to have children; they want to remove the fibroids but keep their uterus intact. “It’s challenging to do that surgery laparoscopically. We usually have to make a larger incision and open everything up. But the robot gives you the precision you need to do it in a minimally invasive way.”
Diamond will also work with women on reproductive health and wellness. “I will be someone who sits down with you and goes over your options. What are your goals? Is it just about birth control, or are you looking to achieve lighter periods, less pain during menstruation or even address acne caused by hormones?”
She said, “I will look at the whole picture and find out what the woman wants to achieve.” Incontinence, for instance, is a problem for some women after they give birth. Medication or physical therapy to strengthen the pelvic floor can achieve good results, she said.
On the obstetrics side of her job, Diamond said she has delivered about 500 babies thus far. “It’s such a magical moment that you get to share with the family. It’s a moment they are going to remember forever. It’s such a privilege to be a part of that.”
Diamond said she partners with women during their pre-natal care and the birth. “I’m there to guide the process. Her body is doing most of the work. Women are incredibly strong. I’m just there to help them have the birth they want.” She also stresses that it’s “absolutely vital” for women to have the support of a care partner during labor.
Although Diamond said that her training includes work with high-risk pregnancies – those involving a patient with diabetes, hypertension, fibroids or hypothyroid, for instance – but she said that fewer than 5% of births require any of kind of emergency intervention.
Diamond begins work Nov. 1 and already has a full schedule of patients. Some appointments are being accomplished through telemedicine and Diamond said she’d like to see that option grow, for the convenience and safety of her patients.
“I have been overwhelmed by how nice everyone is here. The kindness and warmth from other physicians, the clinical and hospital staff. It makes me feel like I’ve chosen a great place to work.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.