The humans who work at the Middleburg Humane Foundation shelter are looking forward to moving into spacious new quarters this October. The animals under their care aren’t saying, but chances are they’ll welcome the move too.
The $4.6 million project -- with a horse barn, shelter for dogs and cats, medical facilities, corrals for the horses and office space for staff was largely paid for through donations from the foundation’s board of directors.
“The board gave so generously – 70 percent of the entire $4.6 million. Talk about a board! They’re so committed. We’ve been blessed,” said Rose Rogers, the foundation’s executive director and one of 11 board members.
The humane society takes in animals that have been abused, are strays or can no longer be cared for by the owners. The animals are fed and watered, receive medical care and are placed in new homes with foster or adoptive families.
Some placements don’t work out. A dog named Jaxx is back with the shelter for the third time.
“He’s not getting along with other dogs. He’s great if there are no other dogs,” Rogers said. But he’s loved at the shelter.
Another canine resident, Annie Brown, came to the shelter with a shattered front leg that was treated. She’s fit and has bonded with the staff and now “thinks she runs the place,” Rogers said.
“It’s all about the animals,” said Candy Fazakerley, another member of the foundation’s board. “Even if you’re not an animal person, you have to feel for the animal who comes to us only skin and bones and the hair matted.”
Fazakerley is committed to the work of the foundation. She’s been overseeing the new shelter project.
“My husband and I are in business together, but he’s taken it over. This is a full-time job,” Fazakerley said of her shelter work. She said the other members of the foundation board are dedicated as well.
“I’ve never been on a board so committed as this one. We’re all passionate about” the foundation’s mission, Fazakerley said.
Though called the Middleburg Humane Foundation (founder Hilleary Bogley started raising money in 1987 for a shelter from her Scruffy’s Ice Cream Parlor in Middleburg), both the current shelter on Whiting Road and the new one on Cunningham Road are in Marshall. The foundation was incorporated in 1994 and opened at the Whiting Road site the next year. A converted cabin serves – for a few more weeks, at least -- as the hub of the complex of outbuildings and fenced areas for the animals.
Rogers has been involved with the foundation and the shelter in one capacity or another since “its very modest beginning,” she said.
The shelter takes in dogs, cats and larger animals such as horses, goats and pigs. There are currently about a dozen dogs and 20 cats being cared for, plus a horse, a donkey and two goats. New arrivals have been curtailed in anticipation of the move to the new location. The exact date of its October opening will be announced on the foundation’s website at middleburghumane.org. The foundation is awaiting inspection approvals before moving in equipment and animals.
Paid staff and volunteers keep the shelter running. There’s no government funding. The foundation relies on donations, proceeds from a grooming salon operated on the premises and from a resale boutique on Main Street in Marshall. The second annual Concert for the Animals fundraiser will take place Oct. 25 at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains.
The new shelter off Cunningham Farm Road sits on 23 acres, nearly six times the acreage of the Whiting Road location. The new site has a 10,000 square foot main building for the dogs, cats, medical facilities and offices and a 5,000 square foot stable with two apartments upstairs, one for the resident staff member and the other for interns. There will be dog run areas, an isolation room to evaluate animals, a critical care room, surgical room, dental room, X-ray room and grooming salon. There will be a “meeting room” where people looking to adopt an animal can interact with it.
There will be a reception desk in the lobby and a merchandise shop just off the lobby. There will be an intake room off one side of the building where new arrivals will be received.
The land for the new shelter was donated by Zohar and Lisa Ben-Dov, a member of the board. Dominion Construction Group LLC is the general contractor.
The humane foundation hopes to expand its supply of volunteers at the new site.
More information about Middleburg Humane Foundation and the shelter can be found at middleburghumane.org.
