Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) recently signed HB 179 and SB 186 into Virginia law, establishing a formal process for Virginia farmers to acquire permanent farm use placards. The law has an effective date of July 1, 2023.
The new legislation requires Virginia farmers to apply for farm use placards through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The placards will have an alphanumeric identification number and are nontransferable. They also must be displayed at all times.
Vehicles eligible for farm use placards are limited to pickup or panel trucks, sport utility vehicles, vehicles with a gross weight rating greater than 7,500 pounds, and trailers and semitrailers.
On the DMV application, farmers must provide the name of the owner or lessee of the vehicle for which the farm use exemption is being claimed; the location and acreage of each farm where the vehicle will be used, and the type and amount of agricultural commodity produced annually.
The application also will require a statement signed by the owner or lessee that the vehicle will be used for purposes set forth in the Code of Virginia. These purposes include activities such as transporting supplies to and from fields during planting and harvest seasons, transporting products to market and return trips of exempted farm vehicles.
The application requires a signed statement that the exempted vehicle is insured with liability coverage. The actual allowed uses of farm vehicles to qualify did not change in the new legislation.
Under the new law, Virginia DMV may charge $15 for the new placard.
