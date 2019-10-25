The Middleburg Humane Foundation will celebrate the grand opening of its new facility to the public on Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. This is a free, family- and pet-friendly event that will include tours of the new facility, a pet costume contest, music, a food truck, face painting, a photo booth, a donation station and a pop-up thrift shop. A ribbon cutting will take place promptly at noon for the official opening which will be hosted by the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce.
MHF was founded in 1987 and receives no federal, state or county funding, relying entirely on the generosity of private donors and corporate sponsors and proceeds raised through its grooming salon and resale boutique on Main Street in Marshall. The goal of the MHF is to provide a haven for abused, neglected and “at risk” animals, both large and small.
At any given time, a dedicated group of staff and volunteers care for about 60 animals at the facility. In addition to the high number of cats and dogs, MHF provides care for horses and various other livestock. Most of these animals have come from cruel or neglectful situations; therefore, they require intensive daily behavioral and medical care.
Visit the facility’s Amazon.com wish list to see items that would make the most of their new home.
Contact Director of Development Katelyn Sapp at 540-364-3272 or Katelyn.Sapp@middleburghumane.com.
