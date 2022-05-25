Joelle Fryman first saw Old Town Warrenton in the spring of 2020, when she and her husband were deciding where in the D.C. area to move their young family. “I just fell in love with it as soon as we drove down the street,” she remembered. “Just the feel, the community — that was it for me.” They were moved in by that summer, and it’s a decision Fryman doesn’t regret.
Earlier this month, Fryman stepped into the executive director role for Experience Old Town Warrenton, the nonprofit dedicated to “promot[ing] a rich and appealing cultural atmosphere to live, play and do business” in Warrenton’s downtown. The position has been vacant since the beginning of the year.
It’s a natural fit for Fryman. Before joining EOTW, she worked for a year and a half as Denim and Pearls’ marketing and events manager. But her heart lies with community nonprofits, she said, dating back to her childhood in rural West Virginia where community arts organizations gave her creative outlets that wouldn’t have otherwise been available to her. She started her adult life as a traveling actor and moved on to leadership positions in various community arts nonprofits, most recently as the executive director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra in Albany, Georgia.
Now that Fryman’s husband is no longer active duty in the military — meaning the family can stay put in Warrenton in the long term — she plans to pour her considerable energy into making Old Town Warrenton “a place where people want to be” — whether that’s running a business, visiting on a weekend or living there full time.
Coming from the community nonprofit world, Fryman said that she will be especially at home organizing EOTW’s signature events like the weekly farmers market, First Fridays, Gumdrop Square and Restaurant Week. But she emphasized that she would be equally focused on the needs of Old Town businesses.
At the core of what she sees as her role is to make personal, face-to-face connections with the merchants and restaurants downtown and to be a sounding board for their ideas and concerns. “I’m here to listen,” she said. “I love people. If you’re not making a personal connection, they might not see how much you care.”
That aspect of her role will be especially as the Warrenton community moves on from the pandemic era. Innovations for visitors over the past two years, like the “parklets” outside businesses and the weekly closure of Main Street, have been “absolutely wonderful,” Fryman said, and they’ve played a role in bringing crowds of visitors to Old Town each weekend. She said that she would try to facilitate a conversation among the business community about how to continue that success in a post-pandemic atmosphere. Now more than ever, she added, it’s important to “keep an eye on what brings [people] here, and where the trends are going.”
John McAuliff, the chair of the EOTW board, said that Fryman has “a zest for improving life here in Old Town” and cited her extensive experience leading nonprofits of a similar size. “She'll lead us through our strategic planning process and refocus the organization on placemaking in our commercial district,” McAuliff added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.