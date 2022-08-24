photo-ft-Kettle Run copy.jpg

Sheriff's deputies stand in the parking lot at Kettle Run High School while the school was locked down Aug. 11.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Colleen LaMay

A boy who drove a stolen car with a gun inside into the parking lot of Kettle Run High School on Aug. 11 was charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, trespassing and possession of tobacco products by a minor, according to an affidavit requesting a search warrant.

The boy’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile. The gun was a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver found inside an open fanny pack in the car’s glove box. The gun did not belong to the owner of the car. It had been reported missing before Aug. 11, according to the affidavit. Three bullets also were recovered from the car.

