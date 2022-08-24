A boy who drove a stolen car with a gun inside into the parking lot of Kettle Run High School on Aug. 11 was charged with larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, trespassing and possession of tobacco products by a minor, according to an affidavit requesting a search warrant.
The boy’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile. The gun was a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver found inside an open fanny pack in the car’s glove box. The gun did not belong to the owner of the car. It had been reported missing before Aug. 11, according to the affidavit. Three bullets also were recovered from the car.
On Aug. 11, Fauquier County sheriff's deputies were called to Kettle Run after a staff member saw a car being driven erratically in the school parking lot. Staff notified the school resource officer, who tried to contact the boy. The boy fled on foot into the woods between Kettle Run and Greenville Elementary School.
Deputies ran the license plate of the car through a computer database and discovered that it had been stolen from a Prince William County resident. While dispatchers were on the phone with the car’s owner, a law enforcement officer saw a cell phone lying on the front passenger seat of the stolen vehicle.
Dispatch confirmed that the phone did not belong to the car’s owner. Law enforcement sought a search warrant for the contents of the cell phone, which they believe may belong to the boy. “Through previous contacts with the suspect, I learned the passcode to his cell phone which matched to the code to this phone,” the affidavit says. A search of the phone and its data will help determine who owns the phone and may contain evidence of crimes, including the boy’s possession of the stolen car, the affidavit says.
The incident Aug. 11 resulted in a partial lockdown at four schools in the area — Kettle Run, Greenville, Auburn Middle School and Ritchie Elementary. During a modified lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, but instruction continues as usual within the building, including class changes. School let out on time with an increased police presence.
A male juvenile was arrested at 2:18 p.m. at the intersection of Riley Road and Brookside Parkway, about four miles from Kettle Run.
Students and staff did not face a “credible threat” that would justify a full lockdown because the boy ran away when law enforcement tried to contact him, the sheriff’s office said in response to emailed questions from the Fauquier Times.
The boy is not a current student in the Fauquier County School Division, spokeswoman Tara Helkowski wrote in an email. She declined to elaborate.
A timeline of the incident was released by the Sheriff’s Office:
- 11:34 a.m.: School resource officer called the sheriff’s office.
- 11:35 a.m.: Stolen car was found.
- 12:17 p.m.: Unloaded firearm was found during a search of the vehicle.
- 2:18 p.m.: Juvenile was taken into custody.
Meaghan Brill, principal of Kettle Run High School, credited the collaborative effort between schools and law enforcement. “We were prepared, and our staff knew how to respond,” Brill said. “It was a true team approach – from our school staff to division staff to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office – everyone came together and immediately responded.”
