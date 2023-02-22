As the Warrenton Town Council on Feb. 14 considered the application from Amazon to build a data center off Blackwell Road, numerous citizens said they feared approval would bring a rush of new data center applications. But the rush, apparently, was already under way.
Even as the council met, a letter sat in town offices asking that the town take the 145-acre Maple Tree Farm on the southeastern edge of town into its boundaries so data centers could be built there. The request came from the Dick and Leonard families, owners of the farm. The request would put the farm on town water and sewer. The owners then would ask that the property be rezoned from agricultural and residential to industrial, allowing data centers via a special use permit.
Bill Chipman, a broker and consultant for the property, acknowledged that some opposition to the development was likely. “But I think if you look at it from a practical standpoint, we're surrounded by industrial ground. We have power lines and gas lines running through the property and we abut (U.S.) 29. We really have hardly any residents around, so we think it's a good location.”
Chipman said the property should be attractive for another reason: It is 145 acres, and a conceptual plan shows six data center buildings and a power substation taking only 60 acres, leaving the rest for open space or other projects, such as a solar farm. It is priced at $950,000 an acre, close to the price of other recent sales in Prince William County and the same amountAmazon paid for its 41.8 acres off Blackwell Road.
So far, Chipman said, “a couple of groups” are looking at it.
The property, which consists of three parcels in a rough triangle, is bordered on the north by the Greenway extension and on the west by U.S 15/29, the town’s eastern bypass. It has been in the Dick and Leonard families for at least two generations. Originally a dairy and cattle farm, it lately has been used for public “agri-tainment, ”featuring Christmas shows and decorative lights viewing, a Cows-n-Corn maze, farm-oriented field trips and a spooky Haunted Hollow forHalloween.
In November, Chapman and family members met with county officials in a pre-application meeting to introduce their request for a county re-zoning from agricultural and residential to business park. In the county, data centers are allowed in a business park with a special exception.
That application is on hold, however, as the family awaits a decision from the town on whether it will expand its boundaries to include the farm. Chipman said he sent the request to the town early last week. He assumed it would have to go through staff and planning commission review before it reached the council.
The farm was included in a 2021 map of a proposed boundary line adjustment the town sought from the county. However, on Jan. 10, the Warrenton Town Council unanimously rescinded its request to extend the town limits and so the farm remains outside town boundaries.
The prospect of the town taking in the farm so it can become a data center complex likely will run into resistance from the same residents and groups who opposed Amazon’s project off Blackwell Road.
Julie Bolthouse, director of land use at the Piedmont Environmental Council, which opposed the Amazon center, said “the proliferation of data centers around the town would be concerning.” Specifically, the PEC would scrutinize the impact of high-power transmission lines, noise from cooling systems, views imposed on neighbors and potential air pollution from generators, she said.
Cindy Burbank is the secretary of Protect Fauquier, a group that was launched over worries about transmission lines to Blackwell Road, but which ended up flatly opposed to Amazon’s Blackwell Road project. “We would want to take a very hard look at it, in terms of its proximity to residences and the other impacts that we were concerned about on Blackwell Road,” she said. However, she added that her group, the PEC and Citizens for Fauquier County, which also opposed the Amazon project, have said they “are not opposed to data centers, per se. It's the location and the impacts that we are concerned about.”
(1) comment
Welcome to "New Loudoun County"!.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.