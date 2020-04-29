The Virginia Department of Social Services has spearheaded the launch of a brand new COVID-19 Virginia Resources website and COVID VA mobile app. It is available for iOS users in the App Store. An Android/Google Play version is forthcoming.
Designed as a resource for individuals, families and businesses to access benefits, services and critical information, the website and app aim to connect an essential need - whether food, child care, healthcare, housing, unemployment insurance, or more - with an immediate and actionable resource.
The app has eight categories of help to offer. Clicking on one will lead to a series of links from relevant support organizations.
The categories are:
Can I get help with food?
How do I find child care?
What if I’ve lost my job?
How can I get health insurance?
What if I can’t pay my bills?
How can I manage stress?
I’m worried I have COVID-19.
I don’t feel safe at home.
