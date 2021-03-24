New courthouse included in proposed five-year capital improvement spending plan

The demands on Fauquier County court facilities have far outgrown existing space and security measures, according to a report commissioned by county supervisors and completed last year. Rectifying the situation could cost at least $55.4 million.
Fauquier courts and related services currently operate in a total of about 39,000 square feet across three courthouses, the report found. Under statewide guidelines, Fauquier courts should have more than 71,000 square feet of operating space based on current caseloads, and even more space to accommodate the projected growth of the next two decades.
Funds to construct a new, consolidated courthouse on West Lee Street in Warrenton are included in the proposed FY 2022-2026 capital improvement plan supervisors are poised to approve March 25 along with the FY 2022 budget. In the draft capital plan, $5.5 million would be allocated in FY 2024 (tax year 2023) and the remaining funds would be allocated the following year. (Typically, 10% of capital projects are funded up-front by tax dollars, with the remainder financed by debt.)
The $55.4 million expenditure, however, would require a bond referendum under the county’s debt ordinance, whereby county voters – not supervisors – would ultimately decide whether to approve the funding. If passed, the courthouse project -- along with several other major capital projects planned for the next five years -- could trigger an 8.3-cent increase to the real estate tax rate by tax year 2025.
“The board needs to decide on a path forward -- multiple renovations [of existing buildings] or a new build -- before a referendum could be set or discussed,” explained Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Granger (Center District). “[A] place holder is being placed in the [capital improvement plan] to aid the board in planning and evaluating the financial impacts of a courthouse project.”
Longstanding space, security concerns prompt action
The idea to build a new county courthouse is not a new one. In her first election to the office she still holds, Circuit Court Clerk Gail Barb had to fend off accusations she would push for the construction of a new courthouse. That was in 1999. (Barb pointed out to the Washington Post that supervisors, not the court clerk, were responsible for allocating funding: “Clerks don't build courthouses,” she said at the time.)
Two years before that, county supervisors rejected a proposal to build a new courthouse, then estimated to cost up to $28 million in 2021 dollars, “in the face of heated opposition,” the Post reported.
Two decades later, a 2019 study on courthouse security recommended consolidating the county’s courts into one structure. Supervisors then commissioned another study on the courts’ current and future space needs and possible ways the courts could be housed in one building.
The resulting report was created by architecture design firm BKV Group, along with a team of county employees led by Environmental Services Director Michael Kresse; it was presented to supervisors in October 2020. That study’s recommendation – that a new, consolidated court building be constructed on West Lee Street – is the plan included in the proposed five-year capital improvement plan.
Besides the lack of space, the reports found numerous security “deficiencies” in the existing facilities, like the lack of secure parking, too many points of access and the lack of holding cells with direct access to courtrooms. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for courthouse security, declined to comment for this story.
The 2020 report recommended building a new, 101,000-square-foot building on West Lee Street between the current sheriff’s office and the county’s Adult Detention Center. All three courts would be consolidated into this one building, which would feature a single, secure entrance and a protected parking area for judges, law enforcement and prisoner transfers. The plan also included an additional 180 new parking spaces.
Other options, like expanding the existing court buildings, were ruled out in the report because of cost and concerns they would not meet the space and security needs of the court system.
The three county courts and each respective clerk’s office are currently housed in separate buildings in Old Town Warrenton.
Fauquier County General District Court is located in the most recognizable building of the three, an 1893 structure at 6 Court St.. Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court is next door, located in the John Marshall Building, built in 1926 at 14 Main St. The newest and largest court building, located at 29 Ashby St. and 40 Culpeper St., was completed in 1974 and is the current location of Fauquier County Circuit Court along with several county government offices.
Fauquier County has changed dramatically since those facilities were built. When the “new” circuit court building was opened, for instance, Fauquier County had 34,000 residents. The county is now home to more than twice as many people.
“From my point of view, the county’s courthouse space study revealed an aging building [the circuit court] with not enough space for the next 20 years of projected growth for the three courts and their clerks’ offices,” said County Administrator Paul McCulla. “Since the [circuit court] building was constructed in the 1970s, courthouse security needs have changed related to potential threats and needs.”
Granger agreed. “Keep in mind, we are operating out of three buildings, all of which need renovations and improvements. It also means we triplicate many functions, for example, three security screening posts, three secure holding areas, all of which are inefficient,” he said.
“Something, renovation or new build, has to be done to accommodate the three courts as we move into the future,” he said.
The move would also allow more county agencies to utilize the facilities vacated by the courts – including two floors of the current circuit court building -- McCulla said. (Some agencies, including the treasurer’s office and the revenue office, already are housed, at least partially, in the circuit court building.)
“No reorganization plan has been completed, but it is believed that [the circuit court] building, along with other buildings, including the [Alice Jane Childs Building on Hospital Hill] owned by the county will provide sufficient space for current and future needs,” he said.
Courthouse project could increase tax rates
The courts project is the largest of several major capital expenditures that could trigger real estate tax increases in the next five years, according to the draft capital improvement plan included in the FY 2022 proposed budget. (The current real estate tax rate is $0.994 per $100 of assessed value; the proposed FY 2022 budget would keep the tax rate the same.)
The courts project -- along with projects already in the pipeline, like the renovation and expansion of Taylor Middle School and the second phase of the Central Sports Complex – is among the major capital expenditures that could spur an overall increase of 8.3 cents to the real estate tax rate over the course of the next five years, according to the proposed capital plan. Capital projects are typically funded with 10% cash up front, with the remaining funds coming from debt.
The proposed FY 2022-2026 capital plan projects an estimated peak rate of $1.078 in FY 2024, up from a recent peak of $1.039 in FY 2017 and FY 2018. (The higher rate in those years was mainly due to the addition of first-responder positions to the county payroll.)
Budget director Lisa Henty cautioned the projected increases included in the draft FY 2022-2026 capital plan are estimates based on the current value of real estate in Fauquier County, which was last assessed in 2018. Real estate is reassessed every four years under the county ordinance, meaning new values will take effect next year.
If those values end up being much higher or lower than current levels, she said, “next year, even if the project values did not change, the tax rates [projected in the capital improvement plan] could look much different than they do now.” If tax rates go up, that would mean more revenue for the county to work with.
The new real estate values determined by the current reassessment process won’t be finalized until the fall. But McCulla said at a March 9 work session that the early indicators are encouraging from a fiscal standpoint.
In Culpeper County, where reassessments take place every two years, this year’s reassessment raised real estate values by 12.5%, he said. “We’re coming from a 4-year cycle and so the expectation is we’ll probably see a larger increase than Culpeper,” McCulla told supervisors.
Another factor is a cigarette tax included in the proposed FY 2022 budget. Revenue from the tax -- $0.40 per pack – is not projected in the proposal and not included in expected FY 2022 revenue. Instead, the proposal recommends using the revenue for “one-time needs or pay-as-you-go capital costs.” In theory, this revenue could be used to offset some of the cost of the courthouse project or other capital expenditures.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
