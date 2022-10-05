Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Chief Nursing Officer Christine Hart Kress, Stephanie Usrey, RN, new Fauquier Hospital CEO Rebecca Segal and Steve Wojcik, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees, attend a ceremony to congratulate nurses on completing their residency training at Fauquier Hospital.
The new CEO at Fauquier Health is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work improving the Warrenton hospital, which has received two “D” letter grades in a row from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that releases hospital-safety grades twice a year for more than 3,000 hospitals nationwide.
Fauquier Hospital has had a long history of being a “shining star” and can get there again, said Rebecca Segal, who took over as CEO in early September, a year after Chad Melton resigned to take a position at a nonprofit hospital in Seattle, Washington. Segal is a Virginia native with family — including siblings — who live in the region.
Fauquier Health received the low Leapfrog scores in spring 2022 and fall 2021. New ratings will be available to the public in mid-November. Fauquier Hospital was the only facility among 19 in the region to receive a “D” in the most recent grading period, according to the Leapfrog website. None earned an “F.”
Nearby hospitals, including UVA Haymarket Medical Center, UVA Prince William Medical Center, Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal all received “A” grades on the most recent hospital safety report.
“There is a lot of opportunity for growth here,” Segal said of her decision to accept the CEO job. “I don’t know what was going on two years ago” when the data was collected, she said. “I mean you see the two bad scores in a row, and you go, ‘Well wait a minute, it used to be an A or B’ so what’s going on?” she said.
“I have no idea, but what I can say is my goal is to make an A.” Fauquier Hospital has not had an “A” rating since the spring of 2020.
The hospital has a lot going for it, Segal said. “We’ve got a really good team here that I’ve met so far,” she said. “I think we’ve got what we need to really take it to the next level, and we’ve been doing a lot around quality already.”
Dangerous bedsores
One factor in Fauquier Hospital’s low score in spring 2022 was what Leapfrog characterized as a poor record of preventing bedsores, also known as “pressure injuries.” Bedsores develop when patients lie in one position for too long without being turned. Bedsores can become large and deep, causing pain and infections that can prolong hospital stays and can even lead to death.
“Fauquier Hospital has implemented new protocols to address pressure injuries, which was a contributing factor to our declining grade,” hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said in an email. “In fact, we have seen a nearly 40% reduction in 2021 YTD versus 2019 in pressure injuries,” she said. “However, due to the lag in reporting, it may take a couple years before our Leapfrog grade reflects that data,” Cubbage said.
Part of that effort includes stepping in early enough to prevent high-risk patients from developing pressure injuries in the first place. That includes lab work, wound consults and nutrition consulting, Cubbage said.
Digitally monitoring patient mobility in the ICU, where all but one of the hospital’s cases of serious pressure sores originated, is also proving very helpful, Cubbage said. Hospital staff place sensors directly on patients’ chests. Those sensors automatically measure patients’ position, orientation and activity and wirelessly transmit the data to clinical staff.
The system alerts staff when patients need to be turned and confirms when adequate pressure reduction is achieved with each turn. The sensor also registers when patients move on their own and automatically adjusts their turning schedules.
The hospital scored better than average for six common surgical complications: dangerous object left in a patient’s body, surgical wounds splitting open, blood leakage, kidney injury, serious breathing problems and accidental cuts and tears.
However, the hospital scored below hospitals nationwide for “harmful events” following patients’ surgeries or procedures. “These potentially avoidable safety events represent opportunities for improving patient care,” Leapfrog says. “Staff should document when errors happen, discuss how the error occurred and develop a plan to prevent future errors.”
After only a few weeks on the job, Segal has not yet had time to delve into all the ways Fauquier Hospital can improve. However, she said, many of the problems are “low-hanging fruit” that can be fixed relatively easily with better communication and documentation, she said.
The hospital ranked below average in three of the six areas related to “Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff.” Those three areas were communication with doctors, communication with nurses and the time staff takes to respond when patients who are in pain or can’t get to the bathroom call for help.
Another piece of “low-hanging fruit” is the hospital’s history of urinary tract infections among patients who require a Foley catheter, a flexible tube inserted into the urethra to empty the bladder and collect urine in a drainage bag. Patients with internal catheters are at risk of developing urinary tract infections that can lead to other complications, increase recovery time and even lead to death, Leapfrog says.
“If you don’t have a catheter, you can’t get an infection,” Segal said. “So, one of the things that we’re starting is to go over every morning is how many Foley catheters do we have in (patients)?” The idea is to get the catheters out of patients as quickly as possible to reduce the chances of infection, she said. Sometimes, other types of catheters can be used, which could also reduce the risk of infection, she said.
“I think we’re on the right track,” Segal said. “I think that there’s obviously a lot more that we want to do because I want this to be the best hospital, but I feel like the teams want to make things better and, hopefully, I can help them get there,” she said.
Some of the data the Leapfrog grades are based on is a year old, some are as old as four years. But Segal acknowledged that two poor grades in a row do not inspire confidence in the Warrenton hospital.
Communication is key to recovery
Fauquier Hospital scored below its counterparts nationwide in three of six measures for preventing errors in hospitals. The below-average scores were:
Doctors order medicine through a computer. Hospitals can use Computerized Physician Order Entry systems to order medications for patients instead of writing out prescriptions by hand. Computerized systems let doctors know if they try to order a medicine that could cause harm, such as an adult dose of medicine for a child. Safer hospitals use CPOE systems and test them to ensure they work right, Leapfrog says.
Communication about discharge. This is a measure of how well patients believe hospital staff communicate with them about steps they need to take to recover when they leave the hospital. Safer hospitals that score well on this measure take time with every patient to clarify the responsibilities of everyone involved in patients’ recovery, Leapfrog says.
Communication about medicines. This measures how well patients believe hospital staff explain the purpose and side effects of new medicines. Misunderstandings can lead to serious problems, according to Leapfrog. Hospitals that score well on this measure take time to speak with every patient to ensure they understand the purpose of new medicines, as well as side effects.
Fauquier Hospital scored above average on ensuring that healthcare workers washed their hands before touching patients, an important way to prevent the spread of infections.
Competition with urban hospitals
Sometimes, small rural hospitals have a tough time competing with the reputations and specialty care of their urban counterparts. That is true in Warrenton, Segal said. “People tend to think bigger is better,” she said.
While the Fauquier hospital has no plans to offer open-heart procedures or neurosurgery, it nevertheless has a lot to offer, she said. “We do want to compete with those other hospitals in the things that we do well,” Segal said. That includes obstetrics services, as well as general and orthopedic surgery, said Segal, who hopes to attract more general surgeons to the hospital, as well as expand its obstetrics services.
Staffing
Staffing issues make providing quality care more challenging, and Fauquier Hospital is in the same boat as other hospitals nationwide. All are short of nurses and other health-care staff and are doing what they can to lure more. Fauquier Hospital recently held a graduation ceremony for 10 new nurses who completed their training at Fauquier Hospital. All of them will work at Fauquier Hospital. Segal hopes that all nurses who train at the Fauquier hospital will stay there.
During Segal’s time at Rutherford Regional Health System, the hospital made strides in physician recruitment, expanding access to primary and specialty care in the region and in employee engagement and patient safety, according to a hospital news release about Segal. The release also said the hospital saw improvements in quality outcomes and reductions in preventable harm to patients.
Segal enjoys a challenge. “It makes everybody feel empowered and like we’re making a difference, and quite frankly, the reason I’m in health care is because I wanted to make a difference,” she said. “It just makes you feel good to know we’re delivering high-quality care to people.”
Emergency room wait times
Leapfrog’s safety grades did not specifically address emergency room wait times, but they are a common source of grumbling at many hospitals. Some post wait times on their websites so patients have an idea of how long they must wait to see a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant after they get to the ER. Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center both provide estimated wait times on their websites. Fauquier Hospital does not currently post ER wait times on its website.
“I haven’t cracked that nut yet, but we already talked to our ER provider group,” Segal said. “We’re going to figure that out if there’s triggers we can pull to reduce the wait times.
“Wait times are a big deal for people, and it feels like it reflects quality,” Segal said. “If you’re waiting for three hours in the ER, are you likely to come back? No. So, we’ve got to fix that because I want you to want to come back,” she said.
Overall, Segal expects remarkable things from Fauquier Hospital. “I think it’s important that we feel really proud of where we work, that our physicians feel proud of where they’re sending their patients, and that our community wants to use the facility, and we can get there.”
