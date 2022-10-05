PHOTO_FT_news_rebecca segal with nurse_100522.jpg

Chief Nursing Officer Christine Hart Kress, Stephanie Usrey, RN, new Fauquier Hospital CEO Rebecca Segal and Steve Wojcik, chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees, attend a ceremony to congratulate nurses on completing their residency training at Fauquier Hospital.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Colleen LaMay

The new CEO at Fauquier Health is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work improving the Warrenton hospital, which has received two “D” letter grades in a row from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that releases hospital-safety grades twice a year for more than 3,000 hospitals nationwide.

Fauquier Hospital has had a long history of being a “shining star” and can get there again, said Rebecca Segal, who took over as CEO in early September, a year after Chad Melton resigned to take a position at a nonprofit hospital in Seattle, Washington. Segal is a Virginia native with family — including siblings — who live in the region.

