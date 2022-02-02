New Baltimore man charged with rape

A New Baltimore man was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with felony rape. The alleged offense took place in March of 2021.
Parker Webb, 21, allegedly raped a woman while she slept at his place of residence, according to the criminal complaint filed with his arrest. He is currently in custody, although a bond hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday.
Webb is a 2018 graduate of Kettle Run High School, where he was a member of the swim team.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Det. Kurt Schlichting at 540-422-8650 or kurt.schlichting@fauquiercounty.gov.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
