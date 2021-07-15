Neighbors weigh in on proposed solar farm project on Meetze Road

Public opposition to a proposed solar farm on Meetze Road emerged Wednesday, July 7, during a community meeting at which the developer promised benefits to the county and asked citizens to share their concerns. At the meeting’s end, Fauquier Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) asked all neighbors of the proposal to share their thoughts with him to help him take a position on the project.
But from the start, worries and opposition were clear.
Steven Smith, who owns a farm that borders on the proposed project at 8515 Meetze Road, said that, among other things, he was bothered by a chain link fence topped with barbed wire that would enclose the solar farm. He estimated that the fence would be visible at his farm for at least eight years until a buffer of trees grew to obscure it.
“This thing is going to have the charm of a minimum-security correctional facility -- right in my back yard,” he said. He also worried about the effect of the solar panels and their construction on his horses, which graze and train adjacent to the proposed solar farm. And he noted that the project would remove 17 acres of land now being used to grow soybeans from the county’s agricultural inventory, a land-use change discouraged by the county’s comprehensive plan. “Fauquier County is an emerald gem,” he said.
Smith and others voiced concerns about roadway safety, effects on livestock and “scenic pollution” from the solar panels. Shown a slide that listed 10 general benefits of small-scale solar projects, Sam Crider, who lives on Lunsford Road near the property in question, said, “I don’t know that I see anything beneficial to us in the area.”
The meeting, held at the Black Horse Inn on Meetze Road, was attended by a dozen neighbors and citizens. It was suggested by Gerhardt as a way for Borrego Solar Systems, Inc., the project’s developer, to explain their plans and address concerns from neighbors. Gerhardt said he wanted to hear from everyone in attendance, particularly the neighbors who would be directly affected. “If this is something they just can’t live with, I need to know about it,” he said.
“I’m in the category the supervisor asked to hear from,” said Smith. “I can’t live with it.”
Borrego officials, however, ticked off the proposed solar farm’s benefits. Project developer Jessie Robinson noted that the Virginia Clean Economy Act, passed in April 2020, directs Dominion Energy to purchase 1,100 MW of power from small, 1 to 3 MW solar projects by 2035, and said her company was responding to a request for proposals from Dominion. The farm’s power would be connected to the local grid and would not affect local electricity rates – either upwards or down, she said.
Robinson and other Borrego officials said small farms like this one were easier to screen from view, were quiet and typically lasted only 20 years. They said that its placement on previously used farmland would allow the soil to enrich itself. (Allowing the soil to have a specific “rest” period without being planted gives it time to replenish nutrients that can be leached by consistent planting.) Robinson also said that such projects diversified the economy.
Robinson said there would also be tax benefits to the county. Currently the property in question gets a reduced tax valuation for farming under the state's "land use" statutes, but once the acreage is converted to a solar farm, the assessment reduction goes away.
In an interview Friday, Fauquier Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach worked up some numbers: He estimated, based on an average of the soils on site, that the 17 acres that would likely be converted are given a land use valuation of $341.75 an acre, for a total of $5,809.75. At the county’s tax rate of .994 per 100 dollars of valuation, 17 acres of this farm on average generate $57.75 in taxes annually.
If the 17 acres were taken out of land use valuation and assigned a fair market value of $8,000 per acre, they would generate $1,351.84 in annual taxes – or $1,294.09 more than is currently being paid. In addition, he said, when land is switched out of land use, the difference for the five previous years, in what is known as a “roll-back,” plus the current year, would be due. So that would result in a one-time tax payment of $7,764 to the county.
Besides the county, Borrego would pay the farm’s owners, Deyu Wang and Wenxian Ji, an annual fee during the 20 years the property was leased. And there would be an option to renew for 20 years more. Borrego declined to say what the lease fee for this project would be.
Borrego also referred to a study done for the company in Illinois that studied the effect of small- and medium-sized solar farms on neighboring property values. The study showed a negligible change.
Regarding its sightlines, Borrego officials said they had calculated the length of time a motorist on Meetze Road driving 45 miles an hour would view the project: it was 20 to 25 seconds.
The Borrego officials sought to allay concerns that the project would take prime agricultural land out of production. They said their calculations show the project would only use .069 percent of the county’s prime farmland, and less than .0001 percent of all the county’s land. Since the project would likely be in use for only 20 years, one Borrego representative likened it to a “nap” in the 200-year history of Fauquier farming, at the end of which the farmland would be regenerated.
“Yeah, but I’ll be dead in that nap,” quipped Smith.
Robinson acknowledged that the solar farm would take up prime agricultural land. So, she asked for ideas for mitigation. “Are there funds we could contribute to that promote education on farming, you could do tours on site or photography for students?” she asked. She said Borrego had given money to governments for parks, road maintenance, or even for an emergency radio system as mitigation on other projects. Borrego was willing to contribute to Fauquier County, she added, but county officials suggested waiting to see if the project was approved by the planning commission before settling on an amount.
Solar projects must receive special exceptions to the zoning code to be built on farmland. The first step in that process is a hearing and a vote by the planning commission on whether the project comports with the county’s comprehensive plan. The planning commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing and a vote on July 15, but the hearing was advertised a day late due to a slip-up by Borrego, and now, while the hearing is still set for July 15, the vote will be taken at the next meeting on Aug. 19.
