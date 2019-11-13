At the request of a nonprofit, Negro Run in Catlett has a new name: Courage Creek.
Semper K9 Assistance Dogs, a veteran service organization, began working to have the stream renamed in 2017, after the organization purchased 33 acres in Fauquier County. The stream ran through the property. In a news release Wednesday, Semper K9 announced that the United States Board on Geographic Names has officially approved the stream’s new name.
“One of the things we discovered while in negotiations on purchasing the land was the creek name. We were shocked to learn that it was named Negro Run and previously, as recent as 1976 was the pejorative form,” said Semper K9 co-founder & Director of Operations Amanda Baity said in a news release. "I could not believe no one had requested to have it renamed. We wanted to get it changed immediately."
Semper K9 began working with the USGS names to rename the stream. But the first new name Semper K9 proposed, Norman’s Run, suggested to honor Semper K9’s first service dog trainee, was rejected by the USGS, Baity said.
"The USGS denied our application stating that we could not name a geographic body after an animal. At Semper K9, we name our dogs after service members, and since Norman's namesake has not been deceased for more than five years, Norman was no longer an option," said Baity.
Eventually, Semper K9 turned to social media for suggestions for the stream’s new name.
The Baity family’s suggestion of Courage Creek “was a clear winner,” the news release said.
“We thought Courage Creek would be appropriate as a tie in back to the original name, recognizing that if slaves had inhabited the area or were in the area, their courage to make it through such harsh conditions should be recognized,” said Baity.
The name also seemed fitting because the property borders the Quantico Marine Corps Base, Baity said. Baity's husband and Semper K9's Executive Director Christopher Baity is a Marine Corps veteran and Baity was a Marine Corps JROTC cadet in high school where the couple met. “Courage is one of the Marine Corps 14 characteristic traits that is promoted to be a great Marine and leader so a dual meaning for the creek name was pointed out in the application,” according to the news release.
In the coming weeks, cadets from Liberty High School Army JROTC program will assist with debris removal for the creek to prepare for a name change ceremony, the news release said.
Semper K9 plans to build its national headquarters on its Fauquier County property. The group is “in the final stages of approval on their site plan by Fauquier County Community Development,” according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.