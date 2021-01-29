A winter storm watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. Sunday until 1 a.m. on Monday for the District of Columbia, portions of central and southern Maryland, central and northern Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. Heavy snow is possible, with the potential for 5 or more inches of snow, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.
Travel could be very difficult, according to the warning.
Chai Fuller of the Warrenton Police Department asked that residents review the streets in Warrenton that are designated as snow emergency routes. It is unlawful for any citizen or business to park a vehicle on any of the following streets during a snow emergency:
- Alexandria Pike
- Blackwell Road
- Bear Wallow Road
- Broadview Avenue
- Culpeper Street
- East and West Shirley Avenue
- Falmouth Street
- Frost Avenue (Va. 211)
- Lee Highway
- Main Street
- Waterloo Road
- Waterloo Street
- Winchester Street
The police will remove (at the vehicle owner's expense) any vehicles that are stalled, stuck, parked or abandoned on any of these streets during a snow, Fuller said.
She added, "During major storms, please try to move your vehicle off the street. This will make it easier for crews to plow, and also save you from getting plowed in." Questions about the snow ordinances or snow emergency procedures may be directed to Public Works at 540-347-1858.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.