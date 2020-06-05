After the U.S. economy lost a total of 22 million jobs in March and April, total non-farm employment increased by 2.5 million in May, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, representing 21 million individuals without work.
The new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics was collected from May 10 through May 16. BLS data for states and localities will be released later this month.
While lower than April’s rate of 14.7%, the jobless rate in May is far higher than any other rate since 1948, when seasonally adjusted statistics began to be recorded. Two months in 1982 had unemployment rates of 10.8%, the previous high mark.
About 73% of those classified as unemployed, however, were on “temporary layoff,” an effect of the temporary closures and cutbacks affecting employers during the pandemic.
According to a BLS press release, in May “employment rose sharply in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services and retail trade,” as a result of the lifting of some restrictions put in place during the novel coronavirus pandemic. In contrast, employment in the local public school sector continued to fall, which the BLS attributed to ongoing school closures.
Average hourly earnings fell slightly, which the press release said, “largely reflect[s] job gains among lower-paid workers; this change put downward pressure on the average hourly earnings estimates.”
Of all workers 25 years old and older, those without a high school diploma were most likely to be unemployed, with 19.9% of those workers unemployed in May, compared to the 15.3% of workers who have a high school diploma. Of workers who have at least a bachelor’s degree, 7.4% were unemployed during the same period.
Another measure of the employment situation, the labor force participation rate – the number of people who are actively employed or seeking work as a percentage of the total working-age population – rose slightly in May, up 0.6% to 60.8%. However, this is down significantly compared to March, when the participation rate was 62.7%, indicating that more than four million individuals nationally may have given up looking for a job entirely.
The monthly reports from the BLS come from two surveys. “The household survey measures labor force status, including unemployment, by demographic characteristics. The establishment survey measures non-farm employment, hours, and earnings by industry,” according to the BLS press release.
