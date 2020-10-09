Even though the equestrian season has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth Hassell, executive director the National Sporting Library and Museum in Middleburg, said the NSLM was determined to contribute to the community this fall.
The 2020 Polo Classic – the NSLM’s only fundraiser this year – was held Sept. 13 at Great Meadow in The Plains. The event featured two top tier polo matches, the Founders Cup and the Mars Cup, and a parade of the Orange County Hounds.
COVID-19 precautions were in place, and the NSLM raised $10,000 to contribute to local food banks -- $5,000 to the Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Shop and $5,000 to Seven Loaves food pantry, an ecumenical faith-based ministry located in Middleburg.
Sharon Ames, executive director of the Warrenton food bank, said that her organization is facing two problems since the pandemic hit in March. “Number one, we have more people to serve, and number two, supermarket shelves are not fully stocked. Some stores won’t take large orders right now.”
Ames and her crew said they were grateful for the NSLM donation.
Hassell said she was glad to be able to give back to the community while people are struggling. In addition to donations to the food banks, Hassell said that proceeds from the Polo Classic would support the NSLM and its mission to preserve, promote and share the literature, art and culture of equestrian, angling and field sports -- from exhibitions to educational programs to preservation of the museum’s collections and more.
(0) comments
