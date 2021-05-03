National Day of Prayer event May 6

A 2021 National Day of Prayer event will be Thursday, May 6, from noon to 1 p.m.
Those who would like to participate will gather at The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance, 92 Main Street, Suite 104, Warrenton. Parking will be available in the rear of the building; the site is handicap accessible.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
For those who would like to view the livestream, it may be seen through the 2021 National Day of Prayer’s Facebook page. Anyone with questions may call The Father’s Way Church at 540-341-3576 or 540-272-9950.
More information may be found at www.thefathersway.org.
