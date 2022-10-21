Nathan Larson, the Catlett resident charged with grooming and abducting a child from California, died in federal custody in Arizona Sept. 18. He was 41.
Newsweek first reported Larson’s death.
Larson’s defense attorney, Peter Jones, told the Fauquier Times Friday that Larson’s health began declining over the summer but that he did not know for sure what caused Larson’s death. A database entry on the Maricopa County, Arizona medical examiner’s website listed the cause and manner of Larson’s death as “pending” as of Friday.
Jones added that Larson “had lost considerable weight in June (possibly from refusing to eat) and tested positive for COVID-19.”
Held since his arrest in the Fresno, California county jail, Larson was moved to a Fresno hospital over the summer, according to court records. On Aug. 30, a judge ordered Larson transferred to a Mesa, Arizona hospital, citing Larson’s “serious medical needs.”
A representative for the federal prosecutor’s office did not provide any additional information when contacted by the Fauquier Times.
Larson had been in federal custody since he was arrested at a Denver, Colorado airport in December 2021 after allegedly convincing a 12-year-old girl to travel to Virginia with him from her home in Fresno. At the time of his death, he was awaiting adjudication of several federal criminal charges in connection with that case, including kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex.
Larson was a self-described pedophile, white supremacist and anti-feminist campaigner who three times ran unsuccessfully for public office. He was convicted in 2009 of threatening to kill the U.S. president. The Libertarian Party of Virginia expelled him in 2017.
