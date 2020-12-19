Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, of Catlett, faces felony charges in Fresno County, California for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex. He also is charged with a misdemeanor for harboring a minor in Denver, where he was arrested.
Larson is currently in the Denver County jail. He is scheduled to have a court hearing in Denver on Dec. 24, when an extradition request will be made to transport him to the Fresno County jail.
A press release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said that on the morning of Monday, Dec. 14, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police Department received a report of a missing 12-year-old Fresno girl. Early in the investigation, detectives developed information that the girl may have been coerced into running away with an older man whom she had met through social media in mid-October.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that also on Dec. 14, the FCSO got an anonymous call saying that Nathan Larson of Catlett was traveling to Fresno to interact with a 12-year-old girl.
The press release from Fresno said their information suggested the girl was possibly heading to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with an older man. At this point, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took charge of the investigation.
The press release said that detectives received assistance from members of Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations, who revealed that a man, later identified to be Nathan Larson, was seen with a young girl; the two boarded a plane bound for Washington D.C. The flight was scheduled to have a layover in Denver, so detectives contacted law enforcement authorities there to ask that they check the airport for Larson and the child. A Denver Police officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force located Larson and arrested him, according to the press release.
Agents rescued the girl, who was uninjured, and made arrangements to reunite her with her family in Fresno the night of Dec. 14.
Fresno County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell said in a phone call Saturday, “One of the amazing aspects of this case is that from the time we got the first call to the time the girl was reunited with her family was only 12 hours. It was one of those things, we were so fortunate that things fell into place so quickly. The timing on everything was so amazing. The folks in the airports in Fresno and in Denver were very helpful.”
Once Larson was in custody, detectives learned more about the how the abduction took place. According to the press release, Larson flew to Fresno from Virginia and then traveled to the girl’s home. He persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m. He used a ride share company to pick her up and together they rode to the Fresno airport. Larson made the girl wear a wig with long hair to alter her appearance. He also told her to act as though she was disabled and unable to speak to ensure she would not converse with anyone at the airport while making their way onto the airplane, police said.
On Dec. 17, Fauquier County detectives, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Northern Virginia/District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized electronic devices while executing a search warrant at Larson’s home on Prospect Avenue in Catlett.
Lewis said that while law enforcement officers were at the house, Larson’s father, 69-year-old Arthur Larson, allegedly assaulted a HSI agent. Larson’s father was arrested for assault and battery in connection with the incident and was later released from jail after posting a personal recognizance bond.
‘Deeply disturbing background’
The press release from Fresno said that detectives uncovered Nathan Larson’s “deeply disturbing background.” The release described Larson as “a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia. Larson runs a website that encourages the raping of children and the sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped,” the release said.
During the past two months, said the release, Larson was able to convince the Fresno girl to send him pornographic images of herself.
In 2017, Larson unsuccessfully ran as an independent for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in the 31st District, which straddles Fauquier and Prince William counties. Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D) won the election. Larson also briefly ran for Congress in 2018.
While living in Boulder, Colorado in December 2008, Larson sent a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the president of the United States. At the time, President George Bush was the outgoing president and President Barack Obama was the president elect.
Larson pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court. In October 2009, he was sentenced to 16 months in a federal prison and served 14 months.
Because of the sophisticated way Larson groomed the girl from for abduction and abuse, detectives believe he has victimized other children as well. However, law enforcement does not have any reports of such abuse, said the press release.
Pursell described Larson as a “master manipulator.” He explained, “Pedophiles and predators find ways to manipulate their victims… He had the girl believing things that weren’t true. It’s all part of the grooming process… As a 12-year-old girl, our victim had no way to conceptualize what was happening -- or what could have happened -- to her.’
“Larson is exactly the kind of person we warn parents about,” he added.
Anyone who has ever had inappropriate contact with Nathan Larson is asked to contact Pursell at 559-600-8029, brandon.pursell@fresnosheriff.org or Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144 or chad.stokes@fresnosheriff.org.
Pursell said, “We truly are looking for other victims. I believe this is not the end of this.”
Fauquier County Sheriff Robert P. Mosier praised the Fresno Police Department for their quick action and said, “This is an example of ongoing collaborative efforts involving local and federal law enforcement, combined with the hard work of local investigative efforts on both the West and East Coast. This arrest in Denver, Colorado and follow up investigation in Catlett, Virginia signifies that if you attempt to steal the innocence of a child, we as law enforcement are committed to prevention efforts and to hold would-be and actual perpetrators accountable.”
Mosier said he wanted to especially note the investigative excellence and commitment of Detective C. Shaw with the FCSO.
