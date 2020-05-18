Happy Family Ranch and the FRESH Program, in collaboration with the Town of Warrenton Parks and Recreation, will sponsor “Nacho Average Drive-Thru Lunch” on Wednesday, May 20 for families in need.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- or until food runs out -- taco-inspired meals made with locally produced ingredients will be distributed to children at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility at 800 Waterloo Road in Warrenton.
Upon arrival, families can roll down their windows and enjoy the music of Brumfield Elementary School teacher Jerry Hull while waiting in line for food. To minimize contact, volunteers will place meals in the trunks of cars. Families without trunks will be instructed to pull to a designated area, exit their vehicle and take food from a table.
