Since November 2019, Ellsworth Weaver has served as the president of the Fauquier County branch of the NAACP. The Bealeton resident grew up in Fauquier County when segregation was a daily fact of life. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1956, when the building that is now Taylor Middle School housed the town’s blacks-only secondary school.
The civil rights movement, he said, is something he experienced in real time. He recalled with a laugh that in college a guest speaker visited campus, someone Weaver had never heard of. The speaker’s name was Martin Luther King Jr.
Now, Weaver said, the challenge is to bridge the generational gap between people like him, who experienced first-hand the fight for civil rights in the 1950s and ’60s, and a new generation who might see Martin Luther King Jr. as a figure from the hazy past, as he himself sees Abraham Lincoln.
Concern for the education and welfare of young people is a pervasive theme for Weaver. Having spent his career managing major construction projects around the world, he returned to Virginia in the early 1990s, where, in addition to running a construction business, he taught technical courses in high schools and community colleges for the next decade.
Along the way, he earned multiple advanced degrees. He has been a minister of music at St. James Baptist Church in Bealeton for almost three decades. In addition to his construction business, he now operates an organization that provides continuing education classes in technical fields. He also teaches classes at a community college in Richmond.
His interaction with young people in the school system, he said, is what in the 1990s sparked his first serious interest in civil rights activism. He said his parents were involved with the NAACP when he was a child, but as a young man, he was never actively involved himself.
“I was more aware of things,” when interacting with students, Weaver said. “Seeing generational changes, seeing viewpoints change - I saw this especially in the school system.”
He said that an ironic byproduct of integration is that black students are sometimes less educated – and therefore less appreciative -- about the history of the struggle for civil rights than they were during segregation. He is concerned that some young people are at risk of losing important context about the history of racism and discrimination, and the struggle against it.
“I was in school here in Fauquier County during the days of segregation,” he said, “and I feel there were some lessons taught, especially in history, that were more inclusive during the segregated days than they are in right now during the integrated days.”
One of Weaver’s priorities for the local branch of the NAACP is to advocate for history textbooks that address the story of slavery, segregation and discrimination more fully. In many history textbooks, he said, “certain information is talked about very briefly, especially when it comes to slavery in this country.”
He continued, “We can learn a lot about the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, but things that were ongoing for years and years and centuries,” there is very little information.
He added that educating individuals about how to choose a political candidate that best fits their values is another priority. He said that empowering people to do their own research and make their own voting decisions, independent of their family or social circle, is one of the main priorities of this NAACP branch.
In addition to a purely educational role, Weaver said the branch can also be “a big brother.” He explained, “If I’ve been discriminated against, and I really have no other source to turn to for help, I need a big brother. I need someone to stand in with me and for me,” especially in cases where a person’s civil rights are at stake.
Speaking to the debate among some activists about what level of agitation and direct action is necessary – especially in response to police shootings involving unarmed black civilians in recent years – Weaver acknowledged that there are differences of opinion within the community of civil rights activists, but emphasized the priority should, in his view, be to create a dialogue and a concrete process to address hot-button issues.
“I am very aware of generational differences,” Weaver said, “but the only way to resolve it is - everyone has to get in and find a solution, common grounds, to launch from.” An organization like the NAACP, he added, is a structure through which all parties can create a dialogue with one another.
“We talk about Black Lives Matter,” he continued, “we need to have more information, we need to talk more, we need to bring the police department in sometimes.” The dialogue itself, he emphasized, could be a major part of the solution for a range of issues, especially the relationships between black communities and law enforcement.
“I talked to [Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis],” he said, “I talked to [Fauquier County Sheriff] Bob Mosier - as a matter of fact, he called me. We established a common ground, if there’s ever a need to talk about anything, then the door is open. And see, that also becomes part of the solution, when I can see a blue light [in the rearview mirror] and not become intimidated.”
Ultimately, he said, he is concerned more with individual attitudes than with legal or structural issues. “We have a long way to go,” he said. “Laws may change man’s thinking, but it doesn’t necessarily change his heart. And that’s when we will see the real results, when hearts are changed.”
He said that while overall he thinks there have been “major changes for the better,” he said that in the past several years, “we are starting to see more and more of the big head of racism starting to pop up.”
He said that people seem to feel freer to express racist views openly. “It starts at the top,” he said, pausing to choose his words, “when we see our leaders ... say certain things. ‘Well they do it, why can’t I do it?'"
“That’s a very bad cancer. Because it spreads so fast,” he added.
“You can get a few things done with liking,” – he pauses to mimic someone using a smartphone’s touchscreen - “but you can get a lot done with loving,” he said with a smile.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
