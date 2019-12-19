The Fauquier Excellence in Education, in partnership with Fauquier County Public Schools, has introduced “My First Book Club,” a preschool program designed “to improve literacy, promote a love of reading and develop peer interaction for 4-year-olds attending Fauquier County Public Schools,” according to a school division news release.
Each month 84 preschool students will receive a new book, including a holiday gift and two books for summer reading. Teachers will work with students on individual reading skills and read together in a group setting, discussing content and sharing feelings about the books, the news release said.
Students will learn the importance of organizing and caring for their new books and receive a book bin to build their own home library, according to the news release. Parents are encouraged to continue reading with their children and create family reading time.
My First Book Club is fully funded for two years by a grant from the Patricia and Nicolass Kortlandt Memorial Fund and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, according to the news release, and goal is to expand the program to 200 students “by including other early literacy development programs in the county.”
"Who doesn't remember the joy of getting a new book?" Fauquier County Public SchoolsVPI/ECSE Supervisor Lindsey Brady said. "The children light up with happiness when receive their new books, and have such a great time reading with their friends."
“Research continues to show that reading to children out loud increases vocabulary and improves imagination, creativity and confidence as children learn to read on their own,” said Stacie Griffin, Chairman of Fauquier Excellence in Education Foundation. “For some students, these may be the first new books they’ve ever owned, and we hope to inspire a lifetime love of reading. Thank you to the Kortlandt family and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation for their generous support.”
Fauquier County Public Schools pre-K program is part of the Virginia Preschool Initiative that offers early development and learning for qualified 4-year-olds residing in Fauquier County. Currently, 84 students attend preschool at five participating elementary schools: W.G Coleman in Marshall, C. Hunter Ritchie and James Brumfield in Warrenton, Grace Miller in Bealeton and M.M. Pierce in Remington.
The Fauquier Excellence in Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to “creating, enriching and expanding education opportunities for teachers and students in Fauquier County Public Schools,” according to the news release.
For more information about My First Book Club or to donate, visit www.fauquiereie.org.
