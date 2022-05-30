The Kettle Run High girls lacrosse team is going to states!
Emilie Muma scored the game-winning goal with six minutes, 37 seconds remaining as the Cougars nosed past James Monroe 5-4 Monday night of the semifinals of the Region 4B girls lacrosse tournament.
Her unassisted score gave No. 2 seed Kettle Run team a narrow home win over No. 3 Monroe and propelled the Cougars into Thursday's region final at top seed Meridian. Both teams will advance to the Class 4 state tournament.
"That was an incredible win," said a relieved and smiling Kettle Run coach Addy Foudray, thankful of playing on the familiar home surface.
"Having the home field advantage is everything," she said of being the higher seed, pointing to more fans and no long bus ride among the chief positives.
Kettle Run reached Monday's contest by downing No. 7 Fauquier, 17-4, in last Friday's quarterfinals. James Monroe won, 22-7, over No. 6 Eastern View.
Muma's goal broke a 4-4 deadlock and gave her team its second one-goal win over the Yellow Jackets this spring. Kettle Run had claimed a 6-5 decision midway through the season.
James Monroe had turned the ball over one minute earlier on a charging call. The Cougars took advantage, with Muma able to penetrate the visitor's defensive set and launch her shot as the double team closed in..
Cougar Abigail Beattie came up with two saves from close range in the next three-plus minutes to protect the lead. Kettle Run gained possession for the final time with just under two minutes to play and was able to run out the clock easily when the Yellow Jackets failed to double team the ball effectively.
The final horn set off a spirited celebration over the guaranteed state appearance.
"We were able to come out and play our game calm and collected," said a pleased Foudray.
Kettle Run scored first in the tactical affair, with Gracie Chumley converting a free position opportunity 3:12 into the battle. James Monroe then established a nearly 13-minute run with a decided edge in possession.
The Yellow Jackets produced three consecutive goals, scoring at the 18:11, 15:08 and 8:26 marks for a 3-1 lead. Kettle Run also misfired on three free position chances in that block.
The possession pendulum began to swing back to the home team, and it became Chumley Time.
Chumley tallied her second goal with 4:13 left in the half and notched the tying score with 1:47 on the clock for a hat trick. "She is coming into her own as an attacker. It's amazing to see that as a freshman," Foudray said.
"But, man, this last half of the season she has really come alive. She knows what she needs to do and [is] placing the ball so perfectly," Foudray said.
Kettle Run junior Jordan White controlled the draw to begin the second half, almost immediately generating the go-ahead goal. She took the ball to the left hash as she penetrated the defense, rolling across the center of the field and ripping a shot into the net only 33 seconds into the period.
James Monroe responded with another period of sustained possession, but was thwarted multiple times by the defense.
"I told my girls, ‘Keep your composure especially on defense.’ It's all about being patient, talking to each other and making sure [of assignments]," Foudray said.
"When its’ a win-or-go-home situation, tomorrow is too late to make those changes. These girls are so adaptable they can make them on the fly."
The Yellow Jackets eventually found a crevice to tie with 9:39 remaining, but the winners sealed the deal.
