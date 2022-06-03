The Highland School girls soccer team won their seventh state championship on May 21, this one the hard way.
An established dynasty in Virginia private school sports, the top-seeded Hawks edged No. 2 seed Christchurch School 3-2 on penalty kicks after both teams went scoreless for 100 minutes.
It’s now four in a row for the Hawks, who also prevailed in 2021, 2019 and 2018. 2020 wasn’t played due to the pandemic.
Highland’s latest VISAA Division II crown came on a steamy afternoon in Glen Alen as senior Lainey Mulkerin drilled home the eventual game-winner on Highland’s fourth penalty kick. Goalie Kaelyn Lunglhofer made a key save, then Christchurch missed again to give Highland the emotional win.
“Winning like that is great, although nobody wants to see it come down to that,” said coach Reynolds Oare of the shootout ending.
What made it special was how the Hawks (15-2-1) were once again able to share their latest state crown with their fans, most specifically the Highland baseball team, which showed up in Glen Allen after winning their first state title earlier in the afternoon in nearby Colonial Heights.
Many wore their dirty baseball pants. “They came in yelling off the bus. It was a big jolt for us,” Oare said.
Highland went first in the shootout with Ashley Herzog converting and Christchurch answering. Lanny Rizzo then made it 2-1 Highland. Christchurch and Highland missed on their next shots, but Christchursh’s third shooter converted to make it 2-2.
Starting the fourth round, Mulkerin drilled her shot to the lower left side to make it 3-2. A candidate for state player of the year, Mulkerin, a center midfielder/forward who led the team with 11 goals,
is planning to attend the University of Virginia and could play club soccer.
“She was very composed. It was never in doubt,” Oare said.
Highland goalie Kaelyn Lunglhofer made a huge save on Christchurch’s fourth shot, putting the Hawks on the cusp of the title. “Kaelyn moved to her left and the girl shot to the middle. Kaelyn moved back to her right and stoned it,” said Oare of Lunglhofer’s catch.
With a chance to seal it, Amanda Dale, Highland’s fifth shooter, missed wide left. “She’s a good PK shooter, she just slipped on her plant foot,” Oare said.
Christchurch’s final shooter had a chance to tie, but the shot grazed the right post, and missed, as Highland celebrated.
Highland defeated Christchurch 4-1 about a week before the state final, but this game was a stalemate as Christchurch moved more players back on defense.
“We had to be careful that if we saw them again, not to be overconfident,” said Oare. “We knew they would adjust. I would not say we played our prettiest soccer game. There was more pressure on the ball. It was hard to create.”
“I can’t say enough about our back line and midfield. It was a gritty performance,” Oare added.
This was a young team that started two seniors in Mulkerin and Alexis Conlin, and two juniors: Lanny Rizzo and Chloe Killinger.
The rest of the starting group includes six sophomores, one freshman and an eighth grader. The sophomore starters included Amanda Dale, Soleil Harris, Ashley Herzog, Madeleine Seibell, Sarah Blackmore and Monique Emond.
Freshman goalie Lunglhofer and eighth grader Rowan Helmick also started.
There was youth off the bench, too, with sophomores Ainsley Colgan, Paige Yung and Addie Chacey earning quality minutes.
Oare, who has coached five of Highland’s seven girls titles and is also the boys coach, said this was the first shootout state championship win he’s had with girls. “We lost in a PK shootout in 2017 in the state semis and won on PKs in the 2016 final with the boys,” he said.
Oare also praised Ronnie Ross and Mark Miller, “I’m fortunate to have my two best friends as assistant coaches,” he said.
And his core of talented players. “We’re fortunate to have special, special girls. From top to bottom it’s aligned with year-round soccer players.”
The Hawks went 15-2-1 playing as an independent this year, which allowed for more flexibility to schedule other high level opponents. Both losses were to Trinity Christian, which ended up winning the VISAA D-1 state title.
