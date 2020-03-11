On Jan. 22, with temperatures well below freezing, a group of eight Mountainside Montessori students and their guides traversed Dawson’s Trail on the south side of Bull Run Mountains to the family cemetery of William Dawson. Dawson’s headstone lists his death as Nov. 11, 1851. His birth year reads 1802; the month, however, is obscured by a century-old poplar tree that has grown around his headstone.
Mahaley Shirley Dawson, his wife, rests to his left. Both are surrounded by a stacked stone wall atop a small bluff, to the east of a depression marking the location of a long-forgotten road. To the west of the road lie the ruins of the Dawson homestead; with documented occupancy from 1850 to 1900, and most likely many years before that. In the rubble, a large stone slab remains of what may have been a hearthstone.
Here, among the beech, poplar and cedar trees, north of the Chapman-Beverley Mill, beyond the railroad tracks built in 1852, lie the unknown history of the “inarticulates,” a group of homesteaders on the fringe of society in Thoroughfare Gap.
Angus Goldberg, Mountainside Montessori humanities instructor, describes the inarticulates “as persons who due to socio-economic circumstances have left a limited number of primary documents pertaining to their lives.” Their lives are being pieced together through research and careful observation of the land surrounding the remains of their homestead.
“We can infer where the cleared fields were by observing the trees,” said Summers Cleary, Bull Run Mountains Preserve technician. “The side of a tree that had more sun exposure has more branches, and from that we can determine which side of the tree faced an open field,” she continued.
The group of seventh- to 10th-graders also examined the growth of non-native invasive plant species. “Around the remains of the homestead is Japanese stilt grass,” said Summers. “This is a non-native grass that would have appeared once the land was cleared.”
The location of trees is also a clue. “We call cedar trees, fence trees. Birds ate cedar tree berries and then sat on fence lines around the property,” said Joe Villari, Bull Run Mountains Natural Area Preserve manager. “New trees grew where the birds defecated. Since people didn’t traditionally mow under their fences, the trees would grow to maturity. This can sometimes help us determine where people had their fences,” he continued.
By closely observing the clues that nature offers, historians can begin to draft the story of the marginalized homesteaders who called Bull Run Mountains home. Mountainside Montessori students are helping to fill in the gaps.
“We want our students to pursue meaningful projects that are a contribution to the community. Our relationship with the Virginia Outdoors Foundation is one such project,” said Theo Grayson, Mountainside’s adolescent program director. “We found the Bull Run Mountains Preserve to be a terrific resource last year when we did a geology study of the Bull Run,” she explained. “We quickly realized that there were a number of ways we could support one another with our resources. The Virginia Outdoors Foundation was looking for support on their cultural history and this opportunity was a perfect match for Mountainside to dive into a local project that encompasses real and meaningful work,” she continued.
The school group has made three visits to the Dawson Cemetery, the most recent to conduct a field survey. An eighth-grade student explained their work: “Once we selected a datum point, we marked the distance of every stone believed to be a head and foot stone on the bluff surrounding the stone wall where Mr. Dawson’s grave is located.”
Back in their classroom, the students will use their collected data to plot a map and determine the relative age of the deceased by the distance between head and foot stones. They will also eliminate natural stones (that don’t indicate graves) entered into their data by accident. Once complete, they will have a model created of the home, from data gathered during a previous visit; they’ll present the project to the foundation.
Goldberg is planning another trip to the homestead to look for “kitchen midden,” which is the home’s dump site, and help identify areas for archeologists to consider digging for family remains.
A seventh-grader explained, “We have been trying to find where the graves are relative to true east. We found that they are all in rows. When we have a map, we won’t have to keep going back to the site.
“It’s cool that we get to go on a hike for this project,” he said of the experience.
His 10th-grade classmate agreed, "This project is a wonderful experience we get to have and being able to do this at our age is a great opportunity."
Grayson feels this is an ideal time for her students to engage in a project like this. “During adolescent years, students are beginning to find their place in the world and consider things beyond themselves. What better way than to have them learn about the people who occupied this mountain over 150 years ago?”
An eighth-grade student said, "My house is close to this area and I never realized or thought about the history of the mountains. That has changed my perspective of the area. I think about this each day when I drive back and forth to school."
Her eighth-grade classmate added, "This project is fun and engaging and I enjoyed learning about the past. I never would have thought about the past in like I do now."
For thousands of years, inhabitants of this region have recognized the value of Thoroughfare Gap, a natural gap in the landscape that has been used as safe transportation passage. The earliest documentation of inhabitants can be traced back 2.5 million years to the paleolithic era. According to Villari, the evidence of paleolithic era inhabitants is in the use of stone tools, stone knapping (the practice of shaping stone), and material not naturally found in the region, which suggests human transport and trade and knapping sites.
From the paleolithic era through the 19th century, Thoroughfare Gap has stood as a critical narrow east-west passage through the Bull Run Mountains that ranges from 850 to 1,000 feet high. The water sources found in the gap provided water for homesteaders and power for the Chapman Mill, built in 1742. During the Civil War, the passage was an important strategic access from Northern Virginia to Washington, D.C. The mill was a strategic vantage point to fire down at troops.
A study of the mountain residents unearths a stark dichotomy. During the mid-19th century, the Bull Run Mountains were considered the frontier. For the Dawson homesteaders, the closest town was 5 miles away in Haymarket. Subsistence farming kept the homesteaders alive. Some livestock was kept, most likely pigs, which are less prone to predators.
The nearby Chapman Mill was a grist mill used by farmers to process their corn and transport it to a port in Alexandria. It also provided food to American armies during the French and Indian War and was the site of the Battle of Thoroughfare Gap in 1862 during the Civil War.
Although considered the frontier, Thoroughfare Gap had a global reach as a stop along the route to the Alexandria port, a major port of entry and export center.
The Dawsons’ nearest neighbors were the Chapmans, who lived in Meadowland, adjacent to the mill. The Chapman family cemetery reveals their wealth; monuments and headstones were made from poured concrete brought in from the city.
In contrast, the Dawsons were marginalized and could have been former indentured servants who moved to the frontier to start a new chapter. Detailed records exist about the Chapman family and the fate of the mill, whereas the Dawsons have all but faded into obscurity. They have left few remains of their existence, aside from military records that show the eldest son, William Fauntleroy, enlisted in Company C, Virginia 8th Infantry Regiment on May 8, 1861; he was promoted to full sergeant on Dec. 5, 1862. He survived the war. In their family cemetery, William Dawson’s grave is marked with a simple hand-carved headstone and every other grave is marked with simple head and foot stones.
No records exist that indicate any interaction between the two families, although research is underway to confirm or reject this theory.
Montessori students exist in a world of social media footprints; it’s difficult to comprehend how few records can remain from one’s existence. The Dawsons likely never considered that their lives would be included in classroom lessons 150 years after their patriarch’s death. Yet there beneath the poplar tree, surrounded by the remains of the Dawson family, today’s youth documented the Dawsons’ lives. They contemplated the family members’ challenging lives on the isolated side of a mountain while also considering their own place in the world.
