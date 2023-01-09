A police chase that began on the Warrenton Eastern Bypass ended in Berkeley County, West Virginia, on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit led to the arrest of a 21-year-old motorcyclist who allegedly eluded police.
The incident began Saturday, Jan. 7 when a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over four motorcyclists who were allegedly speeding on the Warrenton Eastern Bypass (U.S. 15/17/29), according to a press release. Three of the motorcyclists complied, but the motorcycle driven by Christopher Janowiak, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, allegedly escaped the scene by traveling north on U.S. 17 at speeds sometimes exceeding 100 mph.
Janowiak allegedly fled through northern Fauquier County and into Clark County, where officers from the Virginia State Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. The chase continued northbound on Interstate 81 before officers finally apprehended Janowiak in Berkeley County.
Police charged Janowiak with felony eluding, reckless driving by speed, general reckless driving, fail to obey lane markings, improper registration and failure to obtain registration, according to the press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. He was also charged with possessing a concealed weapon in connection with one of two guns allegedly found in his possession.
Janowiak was in custody in West Virginia as of Monday.
The press release commended the Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy, who is not named, “for safely maintaining close pursuit of the motorcycle while alerting traffic ahead as the motorcycle passed cars in oncoming lanes and disregarded signs and signals at intersections at speeds well above posted limits.”
