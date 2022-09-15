A Manassas man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle into a guard rail Thursday, Sept. 15.
At about 1:45 a.m., a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation, according to a press release from the FCSO. The motorcyclist failed to stop and continued north on Lee Highway (U.S. 29), outside of Warrenton at high speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.