A deputy’s early morning pursuit of a speeding motorcycle ended with the arrest of a Warrenton man on reckless driving and drug charges.
At 3:37 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11, Deputy Chris Moline was patrolling Lee Highway near Vint Hill Road when a motorcycle was clocked by radar traveling 91 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the motorcycle rider disregarded signals to stop and the deputy followed the motorcycle, Hartman said. The pursuit continued south on U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) and entered the Town of Warrenton. The motorcycle traveled through several Warrenton streets at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly and disregarding traffic signals, Hartman added.
The pursuit came to an end at the intersection of West Shirley Avenue and Culpeper Street when the motorcycle struck a sheriff’s office cruiser and crashed, Hartman said. The driver was taken into custody and identified as John Waldridge Smith, Jr., 44, of Warrenton. Smith was not injured.
Smith is charged with reckless driving by speed, reckless driving general, felony eluding, disregarding a traffic signal, no motorcycle endorsement and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance-oxycodone/fentanyl.
Smith is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
(2) comments
Excellent work LE!!
Protip: When you're transporting illegal narcotics, obey the speed limit.
