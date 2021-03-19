You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcycle crash leads to felony DUI arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1
William Grebos

William Grebos

A motorcycle crash reported March 18 at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Marsh Road and Elk Marsh Road in Bealeton led deputies to arrest and charge a Bealeton man for felony driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license, reported the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement units were advised that a single motorcycle had crashed and the rider was witnessed fleeing the crash scene, said Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

Police found that the Suzuki GXR600 motorcycle was registered to William Grebos, 44, of Bealeton. Lewis said that fire and rescue personnel, while checking the area, saw a man, later identified as Grebos, walking into a wooded area.

Units from the Virginia State Police arrived at the scene and assisted with the search, Lewis said. Grebos was located and taken into custody at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Grebos was treated for his injuries at Fauquier Hospital and is being held at the Fauquier County Adult detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..