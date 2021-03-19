Motorcycle crash leads to felony DUI arrest

A motorcycle crash reported March 18 at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Marsh Road and Elk Marsh Road in Bealeton led deputies to arrest and charge a Bealeton man for felony driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license, reported the sheriff's office.
Law enforcement units were advised that a single motorcycle had crashed and the rider was witnessed fleeing the crash scene, said Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Police found that the Suzuki GXR600 motorcycle was registered to William Grebos, 44, of Bealeton. Lewis said that fire and rescue personnel, while checking the area, saw a man, later identified as Grebos, walking into a wooded area.
Units from the Virginia State Police arrived at the scene and assisted with the search, Lewis said. Grebos was located and taken into custody at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Grebos was treated for his injuries at Fauquier Hospital and is being held at the Fauquier County Adult detention Center pending a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.