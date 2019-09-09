C. Dulany Morison has been elected chairman of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, a nonprofit preservation and education organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. It is based in Marshall.
Morison replaces Stephen C. Price, whose term ended in August. Morison joined the board in 2016 and will continue as co-chair of the preservation committee along with Ashton Cole.
Morison said his top priority is to solidify MHAA as a leader in preserving the Northern Piedmont while continuing to offer a variety of high caliber programs. He plans to expand MHAA's preservation efforts and programming in Fauquier County, which the organization sees as increasingly under threat by a growing number of special exception applications in the rural area.
He also plans to highlight the rich equestrian history of the heritage area, beginning with a focus on foxhunting, which officially celebrates 180 years in America in 2020.
Morison is a native of Middleburg and grew up at two family homes listed on the National Historic Register, Stoke and Welbourne.
He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Southern history at the University of Virginia and became a self-employed equities trader in Washington, D.C. He moved his business to Stoke in 2010 and renovated the family farm into a premier horse boarding facility for foxhunters. He also works on the farm, serves on several conservation boards, and is an active subscriber of the Orange County Hounds and the Piedmont Fox Hounds.
MHAA’s education programs typically reach between 4,000 and 5,000 students each year, either in the classroom or via field trip programs to local historic sites. MHAA began its school programs in 2004 and has connected with more than 54,000 students. The organization also offers several special events each year, including house tours, books talks and conferences. The flagship event, the Conference on the Art of Command in the Civil War, is now in its 22nd year.
The mission of the nonprofit Mosby Heritage Area Association, formed in 1995, is to help preserve the Northern Virginia Piedmont and increase public knowledge about this historic area. MHAA provides classroom history programs for elementary, middle and high school students, sponsors lectures, programs, publications, guides, and field trips, and brings nationally known scholars to the area for its award-winning annual Civil War Conference. For more information, visit www.mosbyheritagearea.org.
