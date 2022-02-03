 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More vehicles now eligible for ‘high mileage’ tax break

  • Updated
  • 0
Car in motion
Viktor Thaut

Vehicles kept in Fauquier County no longer need to exceed 100,000 miles to qualify for the ‘high mileage’ property tax break program. Effective Jan. 1, eligibility now starts at 10,000 miles for the 2022 model year, increasing to 165,000 miles for vehicles made from 2003 to 2008.

Documentation from a third party, like a state inspection or service provider, may be submitted ppt@fauquiercounty.gov; the mailing address is P.O. Box 149, Warrenton, Va. 20188. To qualify for a high-milage adjustment, a record of the vehicle’s milage must exist before Jan. 1 of the tax year. Motorcycles, motor homes, buses and large trucks do not qualify for high-mileage tax relief.

Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach said Friday that the move is meant to offset the surging prices of used cars, which may lead to higher personal property tax bills. “I’m just trying to do what’s fair with the crazy prices,” said Maybach.

International supply-chain issues — especially affecting the microchips necessary for any modern vehicle — have caused a shortage of new vehicles, in turn causing prices for used vehicles to surge 20% to 30% over the past year, according to several studies of the national market.

Questions should be directed to the revenue commissioner’s office, which can be reached at 540-422-8149.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..