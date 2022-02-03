More vehicles now eligible for ‘high mileage’ tax break

Vehicles kept in Fauquier County no longer need to exceed 100,000 miles to qualify for the ‘high mileage’ property tax break program. Effective Jan. 1, eligibility now starts at 10,000 miles for the 2022 model year, increasing to 165,000 miles for vehicles made from 2003 to 2008.
Documentation from a third party, like a state inspection or service provider, may be submitted ppt@fauquiercounty.gov; the mailing address is P.O. Box 149, Warrenton, Va. 20188. To qualify for a high-milage adjustment, a record of the vehicle’s milage must exist before Jan. 1 of the tax year. Motorcycles, motor homes, buses and large trucks do not qualify for high-mileage tax relief.
Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach said Friday that the move is meant to offset the surging prices of used cars, which may lead to higher personal property tax bills. “I’m just trying to do what’s fair with the crazy prices,” said Maybach.
International supply-chain issues — especially affecting the microchips necessary for any modern vehicle — have caused a shortage of new vehicles, in turn causing prices for used vehicles to surge 20% to 30% over the past year, according to several studies of the national market.
Questions should be directed to the revenue commissioner’s office, which can be reached at 540-422-8149.
