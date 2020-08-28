Riverside Preserve in Northern Fauquier County offers a great place to put a line in the Rappahannock River. Nestled off Leeds Manor Road near Orlean, the preserve is donated land now managed by Fauquier Parks and Recreation and is the only county park with access to the Rappahannock.
Knowing it’s open from dawn till dusk, I set out after supper for some quiet fishing. Arriving past 7 p.m. on a recent weeknight, there were no other cars in the parking lot closest to the river.
I was looking for a large rocky outcropping I’d spotted on an earlier visit. A 20-minute walk along a well-marked path got me to an attractive point where I could cast my line.
The Rappahannock offers many species for the freshwater angler to enjoy, including blue catfish, largemouth bass, striped bass and more.
After about 15 minutes I hooked a small fish that got away. My fly rod had not seen action for a couple of years and needed some adjustments.
I lost one fly and replaced it with an elk-hair caddis with a gold bead. That seemed to do the trick, as I caught a modest crappie shortly thereafter.
Soon, movement caught my eye. Something was approaching in the water: a large beaver swimming toward me. His legs paddled quietly upriver while his tail swung back and forth under the water. No sooner had he passed when a second beaver glided past, presumably searching for fish.
Equally sizable, this one was possibly the mate. Beavers live 90% of their lives in the water, and I was lucky to observe these two, as they can be reclusive.
Pleased with my Riverside trip, I talked with local angler David Frezza, who suggested I join him at a private pond in Orlean where he fishes.
Frezza told me he enjoys friendly relationships with landowners who let him fish their ponds. “The key to fishing in Fauquier County is to connect with landowners, friends or neighbors who have ponds and then get their permission to fish in them. There are a plethora of fish just waiting to be caught,” he said.
Without disclosing our location (sorry, folks!), I can report we recently pulled a few bass, with David landing a whopping 22-inch largemouth weighing nearly 5 pounds, while I only landed a smaller version of bass.
“That was a thunder hit. It was a ball pulling that thing in,” said David.
He said he tried half a dozen lures before using a gig with a black and yellow plastic frog to land his huge bass.
David said he filleted the fish and split the fillets with the owner of the pond. “There are better eating fish than bass, but to catch it right out of the water and cook it the same day, tastes great,” he said.
Frezza calls fishing “a form of meditation” and guesses he has 20 ponds he fishes at thanks to good relationships with property owners. “What’s beautiful is that you’re the only person there usually.”
While pond fishing is different from river fishing in approach and water movement, the outcome is hopefully the same: a creel full of edible fish. Local ponds in this area may have bluegill, largemouth bass, catfish and pan fish of several varieties.
As I walked back to the car, the frogs were singing their summer song, and the fireflies twinkled. There was no place else I’d rather be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.