In-person absentee balloting ended Saturday. More than half of Fauquier County’s registered voters have already cast an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election.
As of the end of Oct. 31, 27,937 county residents – representing 51% of all registered voters -- had cast an absentee ballot, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The majority – 71% -- of those absentee ballots were cast in person; the remainder represent ballots sent to a voter by mail and returned either by mail or in person.
For registered voters who wish to cast a ballot on Election Day, the overall process for doing so is unchanged from previous years. The county’s 20 polling places will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may cast a ballot only in the precinct where they are registered. (See graphic.)
Of county residents who requested an absentee ballot be mailed to them, about 1,400 have not returned a completed ballot to the registrar’s office. If returned by mail, these ballots must be received by the registrar’s office or clearly postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted. (Ballots returned by mail and postmarked by Nov. 3 must be received by the registrar's office no later than 12 p.m. Friday to be counted.) Voters may track their absentee ballots here.
Residents who requested and received an absentee ballot by mail may also drop off a completed ballot Nov. 3 at the main registrar’s office or at any precinct polling place.
Alternatively, these residents may choose to surrender their absentee ballot at their precinct polling place on Election Day and vote in person. If a resident who has requested an absentee ballot wishes to vote in person without surrendering their absentee ballot, they may only cast a provisional ballot.
Voting more than once in any election is both a state and federal felony.
