Months after buying home in Harrisonburg, Suzanne Sloane resigns from school board

This story has been updated to reflect comments Sloane made after the story was first published.
Suzanne Sloane will resign from the Fauquier County School Board effective Dec. 15, she announced Thursday. She has represented the Scott District since 2016; her current term expires at the end of 2023.
Sloane sold her home in the Brookside subdivision July 6, according to county property records. She and her husband bought a home in Harrisonburg, Virginia on July 26, according to property records there.
Since then, Sloane has not responded to repeated inquiries from the Fauquier Times about her place of residence and her intentions for her school board seat.
On Friday, after this story was published online, Sloane said in an email that she has "maintained a residence in the Scott District following my home sale. I have several residences as do other members of the Fauquier County School Board."
In an open letter, Sloane said she resigned “due to professional reasons and to pursue a personal goal.” She said that her “travel and work across the state has increased” in recent months.
The remaining four school board members will choose a Scott District resident to fill the seat on an interim basis before calling a special election, according Ginger Farmer, the board’s clerk. The board next convenes Wednesday, Dec. 15.
“The school board has the opportunity to fill the seat on an interim basis while it petitions the circuit court for a special election,” said Farmer. “The successful candidate will fill the remainder of the unexpired term.”
During her 2019 re-election campaign, Sloane falsely claimed that she was endorsed by the Fauquier County Republican Party. She and another candidate, Shelly Norden, had each sought the GOP endorsement but neither had received it.
Sloane won the election by 41 votes. Commonwealth Attorney Scott Hook, elected as a Republican, investigated the matter but declined to prosecute Sloane. “Not all chicanery is punishable criminally,” he said at the time.
Sloane is the head of school for Virginia Virtual Academy, a service providing remote instruction to public school divisions.
