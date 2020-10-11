The Fauquier County School Board will meet Monday night, Oct. 12, in the Taylor Middle School auditorium for a closed session from 6 to 7 p.m. and a regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The closed session will address student discipline.
The latest design for renovations at Cedar Lee Middle School will be revealed Monday. The agenda for the regular portion of the meeting – which also includes an update on reopening schools to students on Nov. 9 -- may be found here.
The plan to reopen schools
This story has been updated with a reaction from the Fauquier Education Association. See box, left.
The school board voted Sept. 23 to transition after Election Day to a two-day-a week, in-person learning plan for students who opt in. Students who choose to remain virtual would “attend” classes through a livestream of their teacher in the classroom. Half of in-person students would attend school Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday, meaning all in-person students would have two days of teacher-led learning and three days of work from home. For more details on the plan, visit the school division’s reopening website.
Fauquier County Public Schools sent out a survey to parents – which was due Oct. 9 -- to gain feedback about which option – virtual or two days in-person – their child will attend when the schools move to a hybrid plan Nov. 9. The survey also asked about children’s transportation needs. A webinar was offered Oct. 8 to explain the reopening plan for parents and to answer outstanding questions before parents had to turn in their surveys.
The webinar covered some topics that had not been previously discussed at board meetings. For instance, band and gym classes would be held for in-person students – with COVID-19 precautions – making an attempt to engage virtual students. The webinar also includes a discussion on grades (In grades three through 12, students can choose to receive a “P” for pass or they can choose to have the A the B, the C or the D that they’ve earned recorded.), and SOL testing (accreditation has been waived, testing has not).
Tara Helkowski, schools spokeswoman, said that survey results would be explained at Monday’s meeting.
Since the decision was made to reopen schools to students, a group opposing the plan has formed. Known as FCPS1 Equity, its Facebook group has about 370 members – a mix of teachers and parents – and is led by a five-member leadership team. They have circulated a petition (that has grown to 1,350 signatures) to keep the county’s teaching model stable until January.
The group sent out a press release Saturday further detailing their objections to the mid-semester reopening plan.
Mike Hammond one of FCPS1 Equity’s organizers, said about the Oct. 8 webinar: “The school division administration provided little new information last night, and certainly no new confidence that there are detailed plans for how to handle the hundreds of individual aspects required to bring students back into the building. We appreciate that they are in a nearly impossible situation, and that they hope and intend and anticipate many good outcomes -- but as the saying goes, ‘hope is not a plan.’ We were expecting to hear tangible specifics, but other than a few details about bus procedures, we instead got mostly generalities and vague assurances.”
The press release from FCPS1 Equity said that while a large number of questions were submitted prior to and during the event, “most were not addressed, or received only ‘canned’ responses directing questioners to their building administration or to online documents.”
In particular, the press release states that the group has four primary concerns:
1. Reduced instructional time and slower pace of learning for elementary school students.
“The new hybrid plan calls for students to attend school synchronously only two days per week, whether online or in-person. … neither group of students will have the teacher’s full engagement as he or she is forced to split attention between the screen and the in-person group.
“The other three days of the week will be conducted asynchronously. However, on two of these days the teacher will be teaching the other half of the class, so he or she will be unavailable to communicate with students and families who are working asynchronously.
“Finally, because the teacher will be repeating the Monday/Tuesday material on Thursday/Friday for the second group of students, the class will move at no more than half speed.
“The fact is, this plan reduces direct instructional time and continuity for elementary school students, increases the burden of assistance and time management for families, and heaps even more planning and classroom management responsibilities on the backs of the already overworked teacher corps.”
2. Impact of changes on high school students mere weeks before final exams and SOL tests.
The press release explained, “Because Fauquier County uses block scheduling for high school (students take four full-credit classes in the first semester and four different full-credit classes in the second semester) the end of the first semester in December is the equivalent of the end of the year for classes on a normal full-year calendar. That means that final exams and SOL tests are given for these classes in the final days of December before the winter break….
“… because teachers are being given the first week of November to plan and reorganize their classes for the new hybrid model, no new instruction will take place that week. This is effectively two weeks of a normal full-year course that will no longer be available to high school students, just a few weeks before finals. These classes will not be made up, putting these students at a significant disadvantage going into finals and SOLs.”
Hammond suggested, “At the very least, the board should leave high school as is until after the end of their current courses.”
3. Continued lack of specifics regarding integration of remote and in-person learners.
The press release said, “Another assurance was that ‘all students and their families will still have multiple ways to communicate with their teachers, whether that be a phone call, email, advisory or office hours, much like they do now.’ What is left unsaid is that teachers will not have time to take any of these calls, as they will be busy teaching their other synchronous group on the two days that students are not themselves synchronous, and planning/conferencing on Wednesdays. This is another case of something sounding good on the surface but having no feasible way of implementation.”
The press release asked, “How will teachers actually engage their face-to-face students while simultaneously watching the laptop screen and also ensuring they stay on camera? How will they type answers in the chat while also speaking to in-person students? How will remote students interact with in-person students?”
4. Safety considerations, particularly regarding face coverings.
The press release states that “the school board intends to allow face shields without masks… While nobody loves wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose, it is the gold standard and the only acceptable answer at this time.”
The press release also pointed out that not all Fauquier County schools are equipped with upgraded HVAC systems or touch-free water bottle filling stations. “These may be ready by Jan. 5, but are not projected to be in place by Nov. 9.”
FCPS1 Equity is also concerned about infection notification. The press release says, “the concept of notifying families of only the first positive COVID case in a building, and then only via postal mail, is inadequate in light of what we know about the coronavirus, and with the availability of email, social media and Infinite Campus” (a student information system that helps connect students, teachers and parents).
Hammond said that members of FCPS1 Equity are planning to attend Monday’s school board meeting. Two other groups, one composed of Fauquier Education Association members (who held an “only when it’s safe” campaign) and one organized by parent Donna Rosamund have also expressed interest in the reopen schools question. Parent Rachel Good created a petition (with 590 signatures) for the latter group called “Get Fauquier kids back in schools now!”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
