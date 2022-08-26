PHOTO_FT_news_aimee bowman_082422.jpg

Amie Bowman, treasurer of the local Moms for Liberty group, speaks during citizen's time at the Aug. 22 school board meeting.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo/Robin Earl

The local chapter of the activist group Moms for Liberty is asking Fauquier County Public Schools to pull from school library shelves 14 more books the group considers too sexually explicit or violent for any student to read 

All the titles are at Kettle Run High School, but some are also at Liberty, Fauquier and Southeastern high schools. Two of the titles, “Looking for Alaska,” by John Greene is in Marshall Middle School’s library; “Eleanor and Park,” by Rainbow Rowell, is on the library shelves at Warrenton Middle School. All the books will remain in school libraries while school-based revieware under way. 

PHOTO_FT_news_natalie erdossy_082422.jpg

Natalie Erdossy, vice chair of Moms for Liberty of Fauquier, speaks during citizen's time at the Aug. 22 school board meeting.

(3) comments

Mary Page
Mary Page

Pay attention Scott District, Natalie Erdossy’s husband is running for school board. She’s Vice Chair of the book banners group.

Mary Page
Mary Page

Bruckrealty, AGREED!

bruckrealty
bruckrealty

Who wants our children's knowledge and education censored? I think we are catering to a small group, who want our citizens to be denied an understanding of great writings. If they don't want their child to read that book, then fine, but don't force your beliefs on others.

