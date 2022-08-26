Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Thelocal chapter of theactivistgroupMoms for Libertyis asking Fauquier County Public Schools topull fromschoollibrary shelves14more books the group considers too sexually explicit or violentfor anystudentto read.
"BookLooks," a book review site that Moms for Liberty and other similar groups use to determine whether books are suitable for teens, gives “O…
All the titles areat Kettle Run High School, but some arealso at Liberty, Fauquier and Southeastern high schools. Two of the titles, “Looking for Alaska,” by John Greeneis in Marshall Middle School’s library;“Eleanor and Park,” by Rainbow Rowell,is on the library shelvesatWarrentonMiddle School.All the books will remain in school libraries whileschool-basedreviews areunder way.
“Unfortunately, these 17 books are the tip of the iceberg as far as what’s in FCPS libraries,” said Amie Bowman,treasurer for the Fauquier chapter of Moms for Liberty, whose website says it is“dedicated to the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”
Moms for Liberty is anadvocacy groupwith a nationwide reach that is well known to the American Library Association forits fast growth and ever-expanding list of booksthatmembers want pulled from library shelves.
“They seem to have grown very quickly and are very well funded,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom. “At the root, they are asking a publicly funded entity to engage in censorship of materials,” she said.“It’s trying to tailor the public-school library to their particular taste, morality and politics.”
Caldwell-Stone had seen the list of books some Fauquier parents want to remove fromschoollibraries here. “The majority of the books deal with lived experiences of persons of color, the effects of violence on their lives.”Some of them deal with the experiences of LGBTQ students. Readers who check out those books are learning about issues they may grapple with as they become adults, she said.
Bowmanemphaticallydisputes thatMomsfor Fauquier is targeting books representing minority groups such as LGBTQ students or Black or brown students. So far, the Fauquier Moms group has reviewed 70 to 75 books;more than 30with themes involvingLGBTQor racial minorities are not being challenged, she said.
While Caldwell-Stone believes groups such as Moms for Liberty represent a vocal minority of parents, Bowman sees things differently.“I think we have a silent majority,” she said. “I think there are a lot of people who do not want to believe this stuff is actually in our schools.”
The Fauquier chapter does not receive any financial or administrative support from the national Moms for Liberty, Bowman said. Mainly, theaffiliation helps bring like-minded parents together, she said. “We get a lot of hate, and it’s very easy to feel alone.”
Meeting on challenged books set at Kettle Run High School
This is the second set of books theFauquier chapter of Moms for Libertyhas asked to be removed from school libraries. InJune, thegroup askedfor a school-level review ofthree books the group wantspulled from the shelves at Kettle Run High School.
Those books are“Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez, “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah J. Maas, and “Deogratias, A Tale of Rwanda,” by Jean-Philippe Stassen.No decision has been made yet on those titles, but Bowman said Kettle RunPrincipal Meaghan Brill had summoned the group’s leadership to a meeting Aug. 29 to discuss “Deogratias, A Tale of Rwanda.” None of theMomsfor Liberty’s localleadership will be able to attend because of other commitments,butBrill declined to reschedule the meeting,Bowmansaid.
In an email, school officialsdeclined to discuss the Aug. 29 meeting. However,TaraHelkowski, director of communications and community engagement,saida decision was unlikely to be made during the meeting, which is part of a school-based review outlined in the Fauquierschooldivision’s policiesfor challenged books.
“The school-based committee will likely hold more than one meeting on each book,”Helkowskisaid.Even if a decision were made at the Aug. 29 meeting, “The process may continue,depending on the initial decision and how the complainant wishes to proceed based on the decision made,”shesaid.
The final decision in a multi-step process rests with the school board. At the rate the school division is going, decisions on each of the 17 books could take two years, Bowman said. The Moms for Liberty challenges are the first challenges to books in the Fauquier divisionin 22 years.
Challenges have been escalating nationwide in the past few years, due in large part to groupslikeMoms for Liberty. In 2021, a total of 1,597 titles were challenged nationwide,Caldwell-Stonesaid.“Some of these books have been challenged because they deal with difficult experiences in life,” she said, includingdate rape and other forms of sexual violence.
“These are books meant to be read by adolescents or young adults … and many of them grapple with life-changing events that can behorrific,but the books are intended to show how people persevere or how they cope or how they become better persons,” Caldwell-Stone said.She said that the books are considered literature andarenot focused on ormeant tobe read for sexual arousal.
