A West Shirley Avenue building that is the subject of two lawsuits alleging potentially unhealthy levels of mold received a clean bill of health after drywall was replaced and other mold remediation was completed.
A recent mold inspection conducted by Madison Taylor Indoor Environmental found “all visible mold growth has been removed” and, “Interior and exterior air samples using a spore trap indicates below ambient levels of airborne mold spores within the inspected portions of the building.”
Carriage Lane Complex LLC, is the landlord of the building at 170 W. Shirley Ave. Carriage Lane Complex, along with Warrenton Oxygen Wellness, a tenant in the building, both have paid Madison Taylor for mold inspections. Both also filed separate lawsuits against another tenant, Fresenius Kidney Care Warrenton in 2021. The lawsuits alleged that water leaks in the dialysis center caused potentially toxic molds, including black molds, to grow to unhealthy levels.
A co-owner of Warrenton Oxygen Wellness, which provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy, was happy with the results, but is not convinced the building will remain safe. “We don’t know if the landlord has taken steps to correct the mold issues that caused the problems in the first place,” said Ralph Crafts, co-owner of Warrenton Oxygen Wellness, 170 W. Shirley Ave., Suite 101.
“We certainly want periodic tests or inspections to make sure we don’t have to go through this again,” he added.
The report by Madison Taylor, which serves the greater Washington, D.C. area, recommends that if a “water event” occurs, the wet area must be properly dried to prevent additional growth of mold and bacteria. It recommends avoiding drastic changes in temperature inside the building and keeping the relative humidity below 50%.
Fresenius, one of the largest providers of dialysis in the United States, denied its dialysis center ever had a problem with leaking water or mold. Its own mold inspector found no evidence of excessive mold.
“Our independent experts never found any elevated levels of airborne mold and determined How harmful is mold? • No federal or state laws set “safe” levels of airborne mold or mold spores. • The most common indoor molds are Cladosporium, Penicillum and Aspergillus. • Exposure to damp and moldy spaces may cause a variety of health effects, or none. FAUQUIER TIMES STAFF PHOTO/COLLEEN LAMAY Ralph Crafts at Warrenton Oxygen Wellness there were no health concerns,” spokesperson Brad Puffer said in a statement July 5. “The water-impacted walls on the Fresenius Kidney Care side have been removed,” he said.
Dialysis is a treatment for people whose kidneys are failing, and water is a key component of the treatment. “Water is a critical part of delivering life-sustaining dialysis therapy to our patients, and we regularly inspect our equipment to identify problems before they become an issue,” said Puffer, who declined further comment.
The town of Warrenton will inspect areas that had required replacing drywall before closing a permit for work inside the building. Building inspectors for the town were made aware of possible mold issues in the summer of 2021.
“If there were high levels of fungal growth, we could have closed … the entire building, but we didn’t want to do that,” said Bob Walton, director of community development for the town of Warrenton. Doing so would have created hardships for dialysis patients and others in the building, Walton said.
Both lawsuits remain in play as WOW and Carriage Lane Complex seek to recover monetary damages. “We haven’t waived any of our rights to proceed for any damages for it taking 14 months for this situation to be resolved,” Crafts said. The new business has spent $20,000 a month on legal fees, Crafts said.
WOW provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy – breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment to treat a range of illnesses and injuries, including burns, injuries, long COVID and oth• People most vulnerable to illness from mold are those with chronic lung conditions such as asthma and those with compromised immune systems. • Chaetomium mold spores are among the most harmful to humans. • All molds should be treated the same with respect to potential health risks and removal. — U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION AND JOURNAL OF CLINICAL MICROBIOLOGY er serious infections. All of WOW’s clients have compromised immune systems, Crafts said.
Carriage Lane Complex’s attorney is encouraged by the Madison Taylor report. “As far as we know, the leaks have been taken care of, and the tenant is actively dealing with any spills, but we are going to be requesting the tenant’s cooperation with voluntary follow-up testing,” said Fred Kruck, attorney for the property owners.
The trouble began In May 2021, after WOW moved into a suite that shares a wall with the dialysis center. WOW’s owners discovered that water had leaked through a shared wall with the back room of the dialysis center, according to the lawsuit.
A construction worker uncovered water leaking into Warrenton Oxygen Wellness from the Fresenius dialysis center, according to the lawsuits. That led to the discovery of extensive mold growth between the walls that separate the two businesses.
The landlord’s emergency inspection showed that water came from plumbing fixtures and storage tanks in the Fresenius center, WOW’s lawsuit against the dialysis center says.
WOW removed drywall and baseboard from the wall it shares with the dialysis center. “WOW discovered that the wall insulation and drywall on the defendant’s side of WOW’s wall were covered in black mold,” the lawsuit says.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.