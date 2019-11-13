Authorities located a missing person in Fauquier County Wednesday morning after an overnight search.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and its law enforcement and civilian partners searched Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning for a missing person in the area of Fosters Fork Road and Lee Highway in New Baltimore, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The missing person was a 40-year-old man who walked away from his home and had not returned by late Tuesday night, Fauquier County Sheriff's office spokesman James Hartman said.
The man was located about 10 a.m. Wednesday and is being medically evaluated, according to the sheriff's office news release.
The search included search and rescue dogs from the Mid-Atlantic DOGS Search and Rescue, search and rescue teams from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, a Fairfax County Police helicopter and other resources, according to the news release.
“We would like to thank our partners for their outstanding work and we also thank the citizens who live in the area for their patience and cooperation during this search and rescue operation,” the news release said.
