While following up on a report of a missing juvenile Friday, Jan. 10, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered two adults involved in the alleged distribution of narcotics at the Baymont Inn, a motel outside Warrenton. The juvenile was located in a motel room with two adults.
FCSO spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said that when the occupants of the room opened the door to deputies, the smell of marijuana was immediately detected. The resulting investigation led to the discovery of marijuana, Xanax, LSD and Suboxone and items associated with the distribution of narcotics, he said.
The two adults were taken into custody and charged. The missing juvenile was turned over to a parent.
Savannah Elizabeth Ball, 19, of Marshall, is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice and felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, Xanax and LSD. Ball was held on a $25,000 bond at the time of her arrest.
Joshua Kyle Puckett, 22, of Marshall, is charged with misdemeanor possession of Suboxone and felony possession with the intent to distribute Xanax and LSD. Puckett was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
