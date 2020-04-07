Brian Parrish, owner of Triune Arms in Warrenton, said his store has seen “record sales” in the first half of March.
“As soon as it comes in, it leaves,” he said of the store’s inventory, especially ammunition. “Our sales have been remarkable,” he said, adding that he has limited the number of boxes of ammunition a customer can purchase at one time to maintain stock.
Amid fears in some circles that the novel coronavirus pandemic could lead to civil disorder, March was the second-busiest month ever for gun sales nationally, with 1.9 million firearms sold, according to an analysis by the New York Times.
Most people who are purchasing firearms are doing so for self-defense, Parrish said. “I think people are genuinely afraid,” he said, referring to the perceived risk of home invasions and car-jackings increasing in frequency as a result of the public health crisis.
Beyond that, he speculated that the same instinct that has caused people to hoard supplies from grocery stores has contributed to the increased sales of guns and ammunition. “People are in full-on pandemic mode,” he said.
He said that customers are purchasing firearms usually associated with self and home defense – shotguns, semi-automatic rifles and handguns – but that sales of bolt-action rifles, which in Virginia are usually used for deer hunting in the fall, have also increased significantly.
He said that he is cautious about selling firearms if he thinks they might be used irresponsibly. “If you don’t know anything about guns, I’m not going to sell you a gun,” he said. “I’d rather lose a sale than for someone to get hurt.”
Steve Clark, who owns Clark Brothers in Opal, said that sales in the past month have been “frantic,” about three times average sales.
He compared the current uptick in sales to a similar increase after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “There’s no way to fix a scary problem except to be able to defend yourself,” he said, adding he has not heard consistently a specific concern from his customers, only that the uncertainty has made people feel less secure.
“They’re just concerned,” he said of the general sentiment among customers. “They can’t really put a finger on it.”
The shooting range behind the store remains open, Clark said. The range officer has blocked off the range so that shooters maintain distance between them in accordance with public health guidelines. Additionally, the store hired an employee whose job it is to ensure that no more than 10 people are in the store at any one time.
Behind the store, the shooting range is still being used at close to the levels he would expect during a normal time, Clark said.
Evan Giampapa, of Manassas, was at the range with his father, Dave, on April 6. They were breaking in their new, custom-made rifles. They occasionally come to the range to sight in new rifles, they said, and their presence at the range had nothing to do with the pandemic.
Dave Giampapa said he has not rushed to stock up on guns and ammunition – “Didn’t need to,” as he put it – and said he is not personally concerned that the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a breakdown of civil order. “Unfortunately, I think the media has hyped this situation up a lot,” he said.
He speculated about the reason others have rushed to purchase firearms and ammunition. “With everything going on, with stores getting depleted, I’m sure people are worried about looting, eventually,” he said.
He mentioned that the March 17 decision by the city of Philadelphia to delay the arrest of some non-violent offenders might play into the thinking of some, who might be concerned local police will stop responding to calls for service. “In the end, people are worried about being on their own,” he said.
Evan Giampapa said he was also unconcerned about the current situation. “I think it’s blown way out of proportion,” the 16-year-old said while cleaning his gun between shots.
