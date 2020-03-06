On Thursday, March 5, about 30 people gathered at the base of the Fauquier Courthouse steps as the Culpeper Minutemen chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution led a short ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre.
The Warrenton Presbyterian Church choir performed briefly and the JROTC color guard from Liberty High School presented the colors.
Beginning at about 8:45 p.m., speakers read out a roll call of each of the men killed in the 1770 incident, adding biographical information for each man. A handbell rang out for each.
At 9 p.m. several Warrenton churches tolled their bells in recognition of the anniversary. The sound could be heard as a soft background to the courthouse chime. At the same hour 250 years ago, churches in Boston rang bells to remember the day’s victims, according to Tom Hamill, the SAR chapter secretary.
The Boston Massacre was a significant flashpoint in the lead-up to open hostilities between the American colonies and the British crown. On March 5, 1770, a crowd began harassing British troops stationed in the Massachusetts capital. The troops eventually fired into the crowd, killing three instantly; two other men eventually died of their wounds. The incident helped galvanize public opinion against the British, eventually leading to the beginnings of the Revolutionary War in 1775.
Hamill said during the ceremony that the 1770 deaths marked “the first blood spilled to form our nation.”
Hamill told attendees that the Culpeper Minutemen chapter is planning more events to mark the 250th anniversary of significant dates in the lead-up to American independence.
The chapter encompasses Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Greene and Rappahannock counties; more information can be found at www.culpeperminutemen.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.