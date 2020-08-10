Miles Friedman, Fauquier’s director of economic development since 2013, is stepping down from his position. He will continue to work for the county as a consultant during a six-month transition period, according to a press release Monday from County Administrator Paul McCulla.
“Friedman was hired in March 2013 to strengthen the climate for business and economic development and to grow the county’s tax base,” the press release said.
McCulla added, “Miles Friedman had certainly accomplished both objectives, and built a stronger base for economic and tourism development to flourish. Miles was also instrumental in building a stronger relationship between the county and the Commonwealth’s Economic Development Partnership.”
The press release lists several accomplishments from Friedman’s tenure, including his work bringing the first data center companies to the county; successfully advocating for the construction of a Virginia Department of Veterans Services care center in Vint Hill and working to establish a “unique workforce development partnership between Fauquier County and Lord Fairfax Community College.
Friedman said Monday evening that his decision to step down came after he and "county leaders" disagreed over the direction of the county's economic development efforts, but he emphasized there were no hard feelings.
"Economic development programs evolve over time. That's something I've been preaching for years," he said. "It was all very amicable. We're just headed in different directions."
He said he looks forward to continuing to serve the county as a consultant through the transition period.
