Migratory waterfowl likely source of avian flu in local poultry

Federal and state agriculture officials are urging owners of commercial and backyard poultry flocks to practice “maximum biosecurity” after “highly pathogenic avian influenza” has been detected in flocks in several areas on the East Coast, including in Fauquier County. Migrating waterfowl are the most likely source of the infection, a Virginia official said Tuesday.
The birds from Fauquier County were tested by a state lab after a county resident reported several fatalities in their flock to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, department communications director Michael Wallace told the Fauquier Times on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that HPAI had been confirmed in a “flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.” There is no immediate threat to human health, the agency emphasized, noting that no cases of avian flu in humans have been detected in the United States.
In the past month, similar infections have been detected as far south as South Carolina along the “Atlantic Flyway,” a north-south migratory route used by hundreds of wild bird species. Biologists believe that migrating birds come into contact with domesticated birds and transmit the virus, Wallace said.
“We’re encouraging backyard and commercial poultry owners to practice maximum biosecurity,” he said. Waterfowl hunters should be especially careful to avoid contact with domesticated birds after touching wild birds — two waterfowl taken by hunters in Henrico County, for instance, tested positive for the virus. “Wild birds can be infected with HPAI without appearing sick,” an agriculture department explainer document emphasized.
