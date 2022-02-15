 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Migratory waterfowl likely source of avian flu in local poultry

Poultry owners urged to practice ‘maximum biosecurity’

  • Updated
  • 0
Fauquier SPCA canis maximus_020520

The Fauquier SPCA was caring for more than 50 chickens that were seized from the Canis Maximus kennel in February of 2020.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

Federal and state agriculture officials are urging owners of commercial and backyard poultry flocks to practice “maximum biosecurity” after “highly pathogenic avian influenza” has been detected in flocks in several areas on the East Coast, including in Fauquier County. Migrating waterfowl are the most likely source of the infection, a Virginia official said Tuesday.

The birds from Fauquier County were tested by a state lab after a county resident reported several fatalities in their flock to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, department communications director Michael Wallace told the Fauquier Times on Tuesday.

Download PDF animals-va-poultry-owners-waterfowl.pdf

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that HPAI had been confirmed in a “flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.” There is no immediate threat to human health, the agency emphasized, noting that no cases of avian flu in humans have been detected in the United States.

In the past month, similar infections have been detected as far south as South Carolina along the “Atlantic Flyway,” a north-south migratory route used by hundreds of wild bird species. Biologists believe that migrating birds come into contact with domesticated birds and transmit the virus, Wallace said.

“We’re encouraging backyard and commercial poultry owners to practice maximum biosecurity,” he said. Waterfowl hunters should be especially careful to avoid contact with domesticated birds after touching wild birds — two waterfowl taken by hunters in Henrico County, for instance, tested positive for the virus. “Wild birds can be infected with HPAI without appearing sick,” an agriculture department explainer document emphasized.

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Video of the Week: Fauquier County Spelling Bee

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..