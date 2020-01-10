The Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 2 affirmed a decision that Michael Hawkins, doing business as RCH, LLC, violated limits on the storage or disposal of nonagricultural fill in Midland where he said he is creating a sod farm.
The unanimous ruling against Hawkins came as the board continued a review of the appeal begun at its December 2019 meeting.
Hawkins was permitted more time on Jan. 2 to complete his remarks. All five members were present this time. One member was absent from the December meeting and another had to leave early.
Hawkins can challenge the Jan. 2 ruling against him in Fauquier County Circuit Court. A previous suit filed against the county was dismissed in 2019 because ownership of the 56-acre property off Brent Town Road had changed hands since the filing of that action. Thomas Schottler, who hired Hawkins to bring in fill, sold the property to Hawkins last year. Hawkins continued the importation of fill and grading work. He has planted seed to grow turf farm grass to sell to buyers.
“I think this is just a vendetta against me,” Hawkins told the BZA during the Jan. 2 meeting. “It’s my property and can do as I see fit with it. Neighbors and the county want to call me a landfill. I’m not a landfill.”
Hawkins said he’s demonstrated his intent to create a sod farm.
But the sheer volume of fill brought to the property, which the county estimates now totals 1 million cubic yards, caused adjacent property owners to start complaining in the spring of 2017 about dust and noise produced by dump trucks and runoff problems from piled up fill.
The complaints about the Midland dump site and others in the county prompted the board of supervisors in September 2018 to set limits on how much nonagricultural fill can be brought in without a special exception to exceed it. Parcels greater than 10 acres can import up to 200 cubic yards of nonagricultural fill within a 24-hour period or up to 4,200 cubic yards within a year.
Hawkins’ resumption of work not only exceeded the limits without a special exception, but the county determined that fill was being placed closer than 100 feet to a property line, well or stream edge without a permit to create an embankment; lacked an agricultural affidavit attesting the dumping was for an agricultural purpose and that the fill was the only option to improve the stated purpose; and that grading, erosion and sediment control plans were not filed nor a land disturbing permit obtained.
County staff also maintained that filling in an entire parcel “to create one massive plateau is not equivalent to the agricultural engineering practice of terracing” and doesn’t serve a legitimate agricultural or conservation purpose.
BZA member Benjamin Tissue said the volume of fill brought in “to me is probably ridiculous for a sod farm … You need to have some plans and indicate what type of material and where it goes. It would be advantageous to have an overall plan.”
BZA member Lawrence McDade said the 4,200 cubic yard per year limit without a special exception and the 1 million cubic yard estimate of fill brought to the property “is a big difference.”
Hawkins vowed to continue fighting.
“We’re going to go all the way and bring Hell with me,” said Hawkins.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(1) comment
I didn't realize from previous stories that this guy hasn't obtained any permits whatsoever. Why is this happening at all? To put a culvert in a ditch, I had to get a land disturbing permit, wetlands delineation, wetland permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, floodplain certification, VDOT permit, zoning permit, and construction permit. And I'm sure if i put a shovel in the ground without all that, the Board of Supervisors would show up in full SWAT gear to take me down.
Sod farm? Not likely. Construction companies pay big money to dispose of fill dirt. This is clearly an unlicensed unpermitted unzoned for-profit dump.
