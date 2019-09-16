A 74-year-old man from Midland died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash in southern Fauquier. A passenger in his car was seriously injured, according to Virginia State Police spokesman Brent Coffey.
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Ralls is continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:23 p.m. on Va. 610 (Midland Road) at Va. 637 (Courtney School Road).
A 2005 Honda Civic was traveling west on Va. 637. As it attempted a left turn it collided with a northbound 2002 GMC Sierra 2500. The GMC then collided with a southbound 1988 John Deere tractor, said Coffey.
The driver of the Honda, Steve M. Fletcher, 74, of Midland, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Coffey said that a passenger in the Honda, Jane M. Fletcher, 71, of Midland, suffered serious injuries and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the GMC, a 26-year-old man from Bealeton, and an adult passenger were not injured. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the tractor, a 57-year-old man from Midland, was not injured in the crash, said Coffey.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Virginia State Police were assisted by the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Transportation.
