Barton and Vernine Gipstein of Midland were each sentenced this morning in Fauquier County Circuit Court to 12 months in prison for one felony count each of torturing an animal causing death; 11 months were suspended in each sentence. The charges were in connection with an alleged puppy mill they operated at their home.
Attorney Robin Gulick represented Barton Gipstein, 75. T. Brooke Howard represented Vernine Gipstein, 69.
The sentencing decision was handed down by Judge Lon Farris.
The Gipsteins were arrested on Sept. 11, 2019, after an anonymous tip prompted Fauquier County Animal Control deputies to investigate conditions at a site on Folly Court near the Stafford County line. There deputies seized 80 dogs that were in poor condition and that needed medical care and grooming. Some of the dogs were wheaten terriers, but many were mixed breed.
The dogs were placed in the care of the Fauquier SPCA and soon after, the Gipsteins voluntarily turned over ownership of the dogs to the county. Devon Settle, executive director of the SPCA, said that all of the seized dogs were adopted out months ago. Settle said about the sentencing hearing, “It’s some justice for those dogs.”
The Gipsteins pleaded no contest to the charges in Fauquier County Circuit Court on Jan. 14.
The Gipsteins’ pleas were part of plea agreements entered into with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, according to prosecutor Doug Rogers. Rogers handled the case until today, when Charles Peter covered the sentencing hearing for the commonwealth.
The plea agreement said that the Gipsteins agreed to plead guilty to felony animal cruelty, give up their animals, never own animals in the future, and serve 30 days in jail, said Rogers.
Both were free on unsecured bonds until today. They were taken into custody after the sentencing, said Rogers.
Rogers said that the Gipsteins could appeal to the judge for home custody for health reasons, but the commonwealth did not agree to that request.
