Middleburg planning commissioners voted 5 to 1 Monday evening to approve the preliminary plat for a 38-home development on 571 acres just outside the town’s boundaries.
The land proposed for the development, dubbed Banbury Cross Reserve, is in Loudoun County just east of Middleburg’s town limits and falls under the jurisdiction of county zoning law. It is zoned “Agricultural Rural - 2: Rural business and residential uses,” which allows, if some structures are clustered together, for greater housing and business density than would otherwise be permitted.
Because a portion of the property lies within the town’s “Subdivision Control Area,” the town planning commission must approve the preliminary plat – the first of three stages in the approval process - before the project can move forward.
The proposed development had garnered vehement opposition from many residents of Middleburg and the surrounding area. Dozens of people at a July 27 public hearing urged planning commissioners to deny the project and only a handful spoke in support of the project. Members of the planning commission had been expected to vote that evening, but instead delayed the decision by two weeks, citing a need to clarify several points of concern with the developer.
Planning commissioners met with the town’s legal counsel for about 30 minutes in a closed session before voting Monday. Commissioners expressed that, regardless of their personal feelings, they felt they were legally obligated to approve the application for the by-right development.
(Listen to a recording of the meeting here.)
“Unfortunately, my analysis is … the deck is stacked in favor of developers,” said Commissioner Morris “Bud” Jacobs in response to a comment by another commissioner, Ed Fleischman, who had suggested that approving the plat would set a negative precedent. (Fleischman was the only commissioner to vote against approval.)
Jacobs continued, “Because of the way the review of by right applications, such as this one, are conducted in Loudoun County, the potential precedent we may be setting … is not in fact relevant.” He also cited legal cases in which courts had ruled that similar legislative bodies did not have the authority to deny by-right applications on subjective grounds. “I don’t like either of those facts, but those are the facts. And I don’t see a way around them,” he concluded.
Board Chairman Terence Cooke, who under commission rules does not vote except when it would create or break a tie, spoke in a similar vein before the vote. “Our role in this process, as we knew going into it, was pre-circumscribed,” he said. “I see no legitimate basis on which to deny approval.”
The commission did deny a previous version of the application in September 2019, citing “certain deficiencies” in the application’s adherence to zoning laws. However, the town planning commission not have the authority to deny proposals that fall under county zoning ordinances for subjective reasons.
If the commission denies an application, as it did last year, the commission is legally obligated to provide the developer with a means of correcting the deficiencies and submitting a revised application for approval.
Since last year, Middleburg Development 1 – the development company, represented by Andrew Hertneky of Marshall - and its Annandale-based civil engineering firm, Urban, have submitted a revised application, and Loudoun County officials have indicated the new proposal meets the requirements for approval.
The developer indicated on multiple occasions that it could have pursued legal action against the town if commissioners denied the project without proper cause.
The official recommendation from town staff was to approve the preliminary plat, a fact reiterated by a detailed four-page memorandum addressed to commissioners from Deputy Town Manager William Moore on Monday.
“In addition to multiple reviewing agencies within Loudoun County, all comments pertaining to the preliminary plat issued by town staff, the town’s consulting engineer and the Virginia Department of Transportation have been addressed and resolved,” the document said, citing additionally Loudoun County’s official notice that it is ready to approve the proposal if the developer follows through with meeting three conditions.
The memorandum also addressed at length the concerns about the development’s potential effects on the town’s water supply raised by many members of the public. Though not required to do so, the town of Middleburg funded an independent review of the county’s hydrogeological study, “due to questions that had been raised by a third party and due to the level of public concern being stated for water resources.”
A small group of neighboring landowners, calling themselves Concerned Citizens in Opposition to Banbury Cross Reserve Development, funded their own review of the county’s study and claim the review found “eight technical deficiencies” in the developer’s application as it relates to the effects on the water supply.
Daniel Haney, a spokesman for the group, said last month that those in the group believe that the impacts on the water supply are the best legal argument for denying the developer’s application again. “Water is our main ammunition at this point; everything else seems to fall secondary,” he said, adding that the commission should stop the project on those grounds. “The methodology used by the developer’s hydrologist did not realistically assess the potential impact to the water resources at the site from the proposed development,” he said.
However, the Aug. 10 memorandum from town staff said the town’s independent review found that the developer’s application satisfied the requirements of the county’s zoning ordinances. “The findings of the hydrogeologic study are very clear as to both the availability of water to easily meet the needs of the 38 lots and the lack of impacts/drawdown on surrounding properties and wells. In fact, the study shows that, even in drought conditions, there will be significantly more water available than needed.”
The potential for future commercial uses for the site – which would be permitted under current Loudoun County zoning law – were also frequently cited as a reason for denying the project by speakers at the July 27 public hearing.
In response to these criticisms, Hertneky sent a letter to town staff on Aug. 5 proposing that, if the commission approved the preliminary plat, he would restrict voluntarily and permanently 35 categories of commercial uses for any part of the proposed development, including on the land that lies outside the town’s Subdivision Control Area. The list of proposed restricted uses includes commercial wineries of more than 20,000 square feet and breweries
A last-minute lawsuit filed in Loudoun County Circuit Court a few hours before the July 27 planning commission meeting threw another variable into the mix.
Jane Page Gunnell Thompson alleged in the suit that she is entitled to a portion of the family trust which now includes the development company seeking to build Banbury Cross Reserve. The suit claimed that Thomas Nelson Gunnel’s actions that led to the formation of the Middleburg Land 1 LLC are legally invalid, and therefore the title to the property itself is in question.
Middleburg Town Attorney Martin Crim, however, told commissioners during the July 27 meeting the suit “should not affect your deliberations this evening” as the case moves through the courts. As of Monday, a hearing date had not been set in the case.
