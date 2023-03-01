The Middleburg Humane Foundation has announced that Sally Brecht Price has been named the nonprofit’s executive director.
MHF, a 501(c)(3), is devoted to “the rescue and rehabilitation of abused animals and conquering the cycle of abuse through humane education,” according to a press release.
Middleburg Humane Foundation has a new state-of-the-art facility in the western part of Marshall that has become a model for other rescues across the U.S. It is one of the region’s largest diverse animal shelters housing cats, dogs, equines, livestock and small mammals.
“My career focus has been to help nonprofits to grow and evolve into the best organizations possible,” said Price. “I look forward to working with the Middleburg Humane Foundation team to bring the foundation to the next level, making a positive difference for even more animals and people living in our area.”
Price has more than 30 years of experience assisting nonprofit organizations as executive director and/or development director. She was director of development and executive director of an animal shelter in Charleston, South Carolina, for two years. Most recently, she was executive director of Land Trust of Virginia for six years. LTV now holds more easements than any other private land trust in Virginia.
